Grain Foods Foundation Launches New Website

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) recently launched its newly updated website, making it easier than ever before for consumers to access science-based, grains-related nutrition resources. The new website positions GFF as a trusted advocate for grains and grain-based products, from enriched grains to whole. The website is part of a renewed focus on GFF's core mission to be an educational resource on the nutritional benefits of grain foods for nutrition influencers, nutrition communications, the media, and consumers.

In addition to the latest in nutrition research and GFF news, newly added features include:

A robust database of recipes that come with a stamp of approval from dietitians. These are recipes that will not only show how to easily incorporate grains into a healthy, balanced diet but also satisfy even the pickiest eaters.

A blog titled "Grain Deep Dive," showcasing tips and swaps, quick nutritional grain facts, frequently asked questions related to grain foods and heart health, weight management, regularity, gluten-free diets, and healthy aging.

"Our hope is that these updates will magnify GFF's voice as a valuable resource ... in the world of nutrition."

"As GFF continues to thrive as a leader in the grain-based foods conversation, it was only fitting to have a new website that highlights all of the great work we have been doing to help improve the nutrient density of the American diet through the inclusion of grains," said Erin Ball, GFF's Acting Executive Director. "Our hope is that these updates will magnify GFF's voice as a valuable resource for consumers and key players in the world of nutrition."

For more information about the Foundation, research findings, and grain foods' role in a healthful diet, visit www.GrainFoodsFoundation.org .

About Grain Foods Foundation

Formed in 2004, Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is a group of thought leaders and advocates for all grain foods and believes everybody needs grain food to enjoy a happy and healthy life. Committed to nutrition education programming that is firmly rooted in science, GFF is a strong advocate for our members and a resource for consumers and the media who want to learn more about the role of grains in a well-balanced eating pattern. GFF offers research-based information and resources to members, partners, influencers, policymakers and consumers through a comprehensive communications campaign, conferences, webinars, research tools, social media and more. GFF is committed to bringing fact-based information and common sense to the consumer. For more information, visit www.GrainFoodsFoundation.org .

