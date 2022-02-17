Leading Wellness Industry Technology Platform Mindbody Executes Multi-Year Agreement with Human Performance Brand Exos

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a renewal of the strategic partnership with Exos, the world leader in human performance. The three-year agreement will see Exos utilize Mindbody's technology to create a customized and iterative approach to higher levels of business performance across more than 200 locations.

(PRNewswire)

"We are proud partners of Exos and are thrilled to be able to build on our relationship with them," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "For over two decades, Exos has been bringing their one-of-a-kind experience to athletes and corporate employees seeking to achieve optimal performance, quickly becoming industry leaders in the space. Since 2014, our partnership has only expanded, and we are excited to continue to bring creative solutions to Exos as they continue their impressive and rapid growth."

Founded by world-class coach Mark Verstegen, Exos has pioneered the field of human performance for over two decades, operating in 26 countries across 400 locations, helping people from all walks of life achieve a higher level of performance through wellness services, fitness facilities, and virtual solutions—and most importantly, a commitment to tailored experiences that yield results. Over its 22-year history, Exos has supported over 12,000 elite athletes, including 215 Olympians, built a community of over 1,000 coaches and currently works with close to 30 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Mindbody. Beyond the seamless scheduling capabilities, Mindbody allows us to bring data-driven insights to our clients and shape custom programming for every organization, team, and client," said Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO of Exos.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Exos

Exos has been the architect and owner of the human performance industry, standing side by side with those driven to rise higher in sport, work, and life. With over 20 years of experience empowering corporate employees, elite athletes, and many other performers operating in some of the toughest environments, Exos' world-class team of coaches and practitioners personalize an integrated approach across the pillars of mindset, nutrition, movement, and recovery to empower anyone to perform at their highest level.

For additional information:

Web: https://www.teamexos.com/>

You can find more info about the brand in this fact sheet.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindbody