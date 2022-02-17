HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AV-Rated business law firm Hanszen Laporte announced today that seasoned commercial litigator Matthew Hansel has been named a partner.

Matthew Hansel named partner of Hanszen Laporte (PRNewswire)

Hansel is a proven litigator who has worked with the firm for seven years. He has advanced rapidly in this relatively short amount of time, while serving as a valued mentor, firm leader, and trusted client adviser in range of commercial litigation and transactional matters.

"Over the last year as a junior partner, Matt has played a significant role in building the firm's business, litigation, and real estate practice areas," said Kent Hanszen, Managing Partner, Hanszen Laporte. "He has a unique blend of qualities combined with an incredible ability to quickly ascertain – and successfully navigate – critical legal concerns. He's a real asset to his clients and a tremendous resource to other attorneys, and we couldn't be more pleased to have the opportunity to elect him as a partner."

Hansel said he was both honored and humbled to accept the position. "It's a true pleasure to build my career with a firm that's so committed to helping me grow professionally and continuously strengthen my capabilities. I'm excited about the path ahead and look forward to serving colleagues and clients in this new capacity."

The firm believes that Hansel's considered deliberation of difficult issues sets him far apart from many other up-and-coming attorneys. While Hansel focuses his practice on vigorously advocating for clients' legal interests in and out of court, he is truly adept at developing and implementing effective litigation plans that evaluate, manage, and greatly aid in controlling the risks, costs, and uncertainties of disputes. Hansel recognizes that, for many clients, the best result may be reached without resorting to litigation, and he works with clients to explore proactive legal strategies that often help clients avoid expensive disputes altogether.

Hansel brings a unique depth and diversity of experience to client strategies. Before joining the firm, he clerked at the United States Department of Commerce with the Office of the Chief Counsel for Trade Enforcement and Compliance as well as a boutique corporate and securities law firm.

Hansel earned undergraduate degrees from the University of Utah and a J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law.

Originally from Utah, Matthew is married to native Houstonian Abbie Kamin, Houston City Council Member, District C. The couple's son will celebrate his first birthday this spring.

About Hanszen Laporte

Hanszen Laporte is an AV-Rated business firm with a combined 200 years of experience in business litigation, real estate transactions and litigation, and company matters. Hanszen Laporte's attorneys are Board Certified and strive to exceed clients' expectations while providing real solutions to legal disputes and business matters. For more information about the law firm, visit: www.hanszenlaporte.com.

Contact: Shari King, shari@fusefive.com

Hanszen Laporte (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hanszen Laporte