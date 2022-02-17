National Medical Billing Services Announces Acquisition of National Billing Partners

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services ("National Medical"), an industry leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") company serving the ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") market, has acquired National Billing Partners ("NBP" or the "Company"), a full-service RCM company focused on the surgical market, including ASCs and surgical practices. The combination will further deepen National Medical's ASC expertise while adding additional experience serving associated surgical practices. The acquisition marks National Medical's second transaction since its January 2021 partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $7.4 billion in assets under management.

"We are ecstatic to add NBP to the National Medical family as we continue to build scale in our core market," said Nader Samii, National Medical's CEO. "As a recognized leader in the ASC market, National Medical is highly discerning in adding partners with demonstrated success of providing significant value for its clients. NBP is no exception to this and brings additional expertise of serving surgical practices, an area of considerable growth opportunity for National Medical."

Founded in 2008 and located in Austin, TX, NBP provides end-to-end revenue cycle management services to ASCs and surgical practices nationwide. The Company employs an experienced team of medical billing professionals with multi-specialty surgical experience, including orthopedics and cardiovascular, among others. NBP deploys a highly consultative approach with a relentless focus on maximizing value for its surgeon and physician partners while meeting or exceeding all regulatory and compliance standards.

"NBP has always taken pride in its client service, reliability and expertise," said Robert Schwing, Co-Founder of National Billing Partners. "The combined organization gives NBP additional resources and access to best-in-class ASC revenue cycle practices to continue its mission of being an invaluable partner to its clients."

About National Medical Billing Services

National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company with a sophisticated, boutique-like approach to operational delivery and client services. The company focuses solely on servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons. National Medical's team of professionals consults with ASCs and their surgeons to aid them in maximizing revenue while adapting to and overcoming industry challenges and changes. National Medical also provides its clients with industry insights, education, and analytics to enable them in rendering the best business decisions possible. For more information about National Medical Billing Services, please visit www.NationalASCBilling.com .

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm has $7.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

