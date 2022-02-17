Renew Financial Announces Partnership with Nonprofit FLASH to Ensure Affordable Access to Safe and Resilient Homes

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the nation's most experienced provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced it has teamed up with the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH®) , to work toward their shared goal of helping homeowners to affordably strengthen their homes and safeguard their families from natural and manmade disasters.

"It is an honor to join forces with FLASH in our effort to strengthen homes and communities by helping homeowners obtain affordable financing to improve the safety, resiliency, and energy-efficiency of their properties," said Mark Floyd, CEO of Renew Financial. "FLASH is a national leader in home-resiliency education, advocacy and innovation. We look forward to working with FLASH on the Strong Homes Initiative, ensuring property owners from all walks of life have equal and equitable access to critical home improvements that will protect their properties from anything Mother Nature throws their way."

The FLASH Strong Homes Initiative provides resilient construction upgrades for homes constructed by volunteer organizations to benefit natural disaster survivors. Strong Homes meet the IBHS FORTIFIED Home™ "Gold" standards for resilient building, and is centered around a vision that everyone deserves a durable, resilient, energy-efficient, affordable, and modern home.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Renew Financial to help fulfill our mission of providing resiliency resources to homeowners through strategic collaboration," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "Storm hardening improvements often seem costly or out of reach to homeowners. Programs like Renew Financial's Residential PACE program were designed to offer affordable long-term solutions for upgrades that increase the safety, resiliency, and energy-efficiency of a home to provide a sense of security for families and their loved ones."

Renew Financial sponsored the 2021 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC21) , which brought together the nation's top experts to discuss topics focused in areas of science, policy, and practice to create more resilient buildings and disaster-resilient communities in the face of earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires, etc., as well as human-caused disasters.

About FLASH

FLASH is the country's leading nonprofit consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. Their mission is to promote life safety, property protection and resiliency by empowering the community with knowledge and resources for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and human-caused disasters.

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 305,000 cars from the road.

