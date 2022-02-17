Shadow Puppetry: A Spring Festival celebration with the performance of shadow play featuring old tales and folk melody

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on China's intangible cultural heritage:

Chinese shadow puppetry is a kind of light and shadow art in which the shadow puppets made of animal skins are performed under the light. It is a traditional Chinese folk art, known in old Beijing as "Donkey shadow play", in which puppeteers manipulate the puppets while telling different stories with local voices, accompanied by melodious percussion and strings. Shadow play was an indispensable part at the old-fashioned Spring Festival temple fair, which, together with other intangible cultural heritages, formed the Chinese people's memory of the Spring Festival temple fair.

Before the eve of the 2022 Spring Festival, international students Mengli and Ma Zhuoran from Russia came to Beijing Longzaitian Shadow Puppetry Art Theater to experience the production and manipulation of shadow puppetry and bring the Spring Festival greetings to everyone.

On the same day, Meng Li, Ma Zhuoran and other international students watched excerpts from the shadow play "Legend of the White Snake" and "Wu Song Fights the Tiger" together with Wang Xi, the inheritor of shadow puppetry. In "Legend of White Snake", the vivid and affecting singing of white Snake and green Snake moved everyone present. And "Wu Song fight tiger" was marvelous with forceful martial arts of the puppets and the rising and falling tones of the voice actor,leaving a deep impression on the audiences.

After the wonderful shadow play, Meng Li and Ma Zhuoran followed Wang Xi to the Shadow Puppetry Art studio. "Choose the leather, work the leather, draw the puppet figure , transfer the drawing onto the leather..." With Wang Xi's introduction, they learned that shadow puppet making is divided into eight steps, each step of which is integrated with the painstaking efforts of the shadow puppetry makers. With Wang xi's help, Meng Li and Ma Zhuoran also tried carving shadow puppets themselves. "I've seen shadow puppetry in movies before, but I wouldn't think it's that easy this time," Meng said. In this process, I felt the charm of shadow puppets."

In 2022, the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese lunar calendar, Mr. Meng and Mr. Ma assembled a shadow tiger and tried to manipulate it. Ma Zhuoran admitted, "In Russia, we don't have an art form like shadow play, so this is a new experience for me. In the year of the Tiger, I make the image of the tiger and will introduce this art to my family and friends in the future."

