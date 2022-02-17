SmartBug Media® Earns HubSpot Advanced CRM Implementation Accreditation

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®— a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that specializes in Intelligent Inbound®, revenue operations, design and development — today announced it has been named a HubSpot Advanced CRM Implementation Accredited partner. By earning this impressive distinction, SmartBug® joins an exclusive group of providers designated by HubSpot as partners of choice for the most advanced and complex CRM integration projects, including at the enterprise level.

The Advanced CRM Accreditation further solidifies SmartBug's place as one of HubSpot's most trusted partners and validates SmartBug's ability to complete high-end, complicated enterprise integration projects within the HubSpot platform. For new and existing clients alike, SmartBug can integrate the HubSpot CRM with other third-party tools to make its clients' data and business processes seamless.

"This certification is an acknowledgement from HubSpot that SmartBug has demonstrated expert level knowledge and experience in CRM integrations and solidifies our place as an agency partner that can assist companies in scaling their business process from marketing to sales to services and web," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "Upmarket and enterprise customers face more challenges when integrating HubSpot with complicated and customized technology stacks. For partners invested in HubSpot, this makes integration of the customer and prospect data something that they can feel confident we can help them achieve. Being recognized for our advanced integration capabilities distinguishes SmartBug as a technology standout within the HubSpot marketplace and positions our company for accelerated growth."

The HubSpot Advanced CRM Implementation Accreditation involved a rigorous process of role plays and proposal development, and SmartBug was able to demonstrate its ability to design and implement solutions for clients with complex organizations and technology stacks, configuring them in HubSpot in such a way that would not only be functional but also simplify their processes. SmartBug proved that it is among an exclusive cohort of HubSpot partners suited for these types of projects.

"As our customers expand into different technology stacks, their needs are becoming more complex and sophisticated," Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot, said. "We need to rely more and more on our partner ecosystem to deliver value for our shared customers. I'm thrilled that SmartBug is part of the exclusive group of Advanced Implementation Accredited partners that can help our customers grow."

HubSpot , a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, uses this advanced accreditation as a way to recognize and verify members of the solutions partner community that specialize in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations and migrations. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner.

HubSpot offers a variety of certification options specifically for solutions partners via HubSpot Academy , including the Solutions Partner Certification. Through the Advanced Implementation Accreditation, partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services. This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners.

SmartBug is not only one of HubSpot's longest-standing partners, but the company was also recently named the 2021 HubSpot Partner of the Year for North America, remains HubSpot's partner with the most five-star reviews and is part of its small, exclusive list of elite-tier partners in the world.

