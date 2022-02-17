Trecora Resources to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, March 9th

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information, please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewswire)

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-417-5724 International dial-in number: +1-409-217-8234 Conference ID: 6184887 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogthqjbq

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through March 11, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: +1 855-859-2056 International replay number: +1 404-537-3406 Replay PIN number: 6184887

Investor Relations Contact: The Equity Group Inc.

Jeremy Hellman, CFA (212) 836-9626

jhellman@equityny.com

