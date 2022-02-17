Wonolo's Latest Gig Economy Report Reveals Pay Isn't The Only Factor Job Seekers Consider New report reveals Americans' desire for flexible work arrangements and the struggles they face to make ends meet

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo , the leading online job marketplace platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, discovered that the top reasons American gig workers have been driven to look for temporary or additional work include: supplementing their income, managing increased living costs, and finding flexibility, according to the company's new report titled, " The Voices of the Gig Economy: 2022 Industry Report ." Surveying 3,000 workers using Wonolo's app, the report released today reveals insights into what Americans want from their jobs today and why today's job landscape barely fits their needs.

Americans clobbered by recent inflation are fighting for a new definition of work. According to Wonolo's report, only 34% of respondents said they are satisfied with their current work situation. The top three reasons that drove workers to seek new opportunities: higher wages (74%), flexibility (63%), and learning new skills (48%).

"Workers in many industries like warehousing, hospitality and manufacturing are struggling because their earnings aren't enough to cover the cost of living," said Yong Kim, Co-founder and CEO. "We're committed to doing our part to enable workers to find jobs on the Wonolo platform that offer enough to live on based on the demands of their local economy."

All jobs posted on the Wonolo app offer pay above the local minimum wage, but the company was the first job marketplace platform to make a Living Wage Pledge . In March 2021, 75% of the jobs businesses posted on the Wonolo platform offered workers at least the local living wage. Today, Wonolo found that 82% of all jobs posted by businesses offered pay at or above the living wage.

Job Seekers vs. Job Openings

According to the survey, 50% of respondents said they are currently struggling to make ends meet. Seventy-nine percent said they are employed by other businesses but don't make nearly enough and 28% of respondents said they are working with two or more businesses outside of finding jobs on Wonolo's platform. Yet more than 10.9 million jobs remained open by the end of December, according to the latest JOLTS report .

"The discrepancy between job openings and unemployment numbers comes from the value workers place on the jobs they're evaluating and what companies are currently offering," said Monica Plaza, Chief Strategy Officer at Wonolo. "Workers today place high value on flexibility, better pay, and working conditions when looking for jobs. Rather than traditional 9-to-5 opportunities, workers want the freedom to piece together a schedule that fits their day."

Wonolo's report also discovered a newfound love for travel among gig workers: almost half of all respondents (46%) said they plan to use the Wonolo app while traveling to pick up new opportunities in different cities and areas. This new work model proves to be a testing ground for broadening one's skill set as 64% said they hope Wonolo can help them discover new job types and different industries.

For more information on what American gig workers are experiencing, generational differences, and to download the full report, visit: https://go.wonolo.com/voices-of-the-gig-economy-report.html

Methodology

Wonolo's "Voices of the Gig Economy" Survey posed questions to more than 3,000 people who use the Wonolo app to find temporary jobs ("Wonoloers"). The questions touched a variety of topics, including job satisfaction, earnings, and much more.

About Wonolo

Wonolo is the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry. Founded in 2014, Wonolo connects over one million workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of frontline jobs posted by thousands of businesses throughout the United States. Wonolo is on a mission to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone.

