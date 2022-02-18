Calxyt, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10.9 Million SEC-Registered Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) ("Calyxt" or the "Company"), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced the placement to an institutional investor in an underwritten offering of 3,880,000 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,880,000 shares of its common stock, and common warrants to purchase up to 7,760,000 shares of its common stock (the "Offering"). The shares of common stock and the pre-funded warrants are each being sold in combination with corresponding common warrants, with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant sold. The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock and the common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.41 per share of common stock. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised, while the common warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance and will have a term of five years from the date of exercisability. The aggregate public offering price for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant and, in each case, an accompanying common warrant is $1.41. All securities to be sold in the Offering were sold by the Company.

The Company expects to close the Offering on or about February 23, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $10.9 million, assuming none of the accompanying common warrants issued in the Offering are exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for enhancing the capabilities of its BioFactory production system and increasing its capacity to produce at larger scales, continuing to build out its PlantSpring technology platform and artificial intelligence / machine learning capabilities, furthering customer relationships, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

There is no established public trading market for the pre-funded warrants or the common warrants and the Company does not expect a market to develop. Additionally, the Company does not intend to apply for the listing of the pre-funded warrants or the common warrants on any national securities exchange or other nationally recognized trading system.

Canaccord Genuity is acting as the sole bookrunner for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233231) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 27, 2019. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the Offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com. These documents may also be obtained for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the Offering. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative and high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the Offering and the expected uses of the proceeds from the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Calyxt's control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Calyxt's management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Calyxt does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

