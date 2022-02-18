PathFinder Digital Delivers the Next Evolution of its "BAT" Line of Satellite Terminals

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital is now delivering the next generation of its "BAT" line of ground mobile satellite communication terminals designed and built for military applications. For over ten years, PathFinder has been providing the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy ruggedized vehicle mounted and case based VSATs known as the "BAT" family of terminals. PathFinder's BAT-850 VSAT is the next generation of terminals being delivered.

PathFinder Digital LLC BAT-850 Terminal (VSAT), Tri-band (PRNewswire)

The BAT-850 VSAT is a 0.85M, carbon fiber, triband (X, Ku, Ka), quick-deploy, auto-acquisition terminal that is configured for either Flyaway (case based) or Drive-away (vehicle mounted) applications. Bands can quickly be changed using "quick swap" feed kits. The BAT-850 VSAT also features an integrated ODU (out-door unit) mounted between the sled rails that incorporates a 400W 48VDC BUC power supply, a 400W 28VDC antenna controller power supply, and a variety of optional integrated modems and routers.

This multiband VSAT system provides upgradable/adaptable capabilities that give government customers solutions that can be deployed in varied missions and geographic locations worldwide. PathFinder's SatCom solutions are designed with the warfighter/user in mind, allowing for the greatest possible ease of operation and field upgradability/repair.

"The BAT-750 product line has served the warfighter well for the last ten plus years, especially in the U.S. Army's Prophet Program. I'm looking forward to the fielding of this next evolution of the BAT product line, the BAT-850 VSAT," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed, if necessary, to create the most effective and cost-beneficial communications solutions for its customers.

(PRNewsfoto/PathFinder Digital LLC) (PRNewswire)

