NASA to Host Virtual Future of Aviation Showcase

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the media and public are invited to participate in NASA's imaginAviation, a three-day virtual event that will focus on the future transformation of aviation that begins Tuesday, March 1.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

Notable speakers include NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Bob Pearce, associate administrator for the agency's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, Simon Sinek, author of The Unshakable Optimist, and Kathryn Jablokow, from the National Science Foundation.

Among other topics, NASA researchers will discuss efforts to improve the sustainability of aviation while contributing to the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to tackle climate change.

Participants will have opportunities to learn how NASA aeronautics projects and technologies are building a safer flying experience for all. They will engage real-time with agency subject matter experts and industry leaders, learn about NASA STEM engagement with K-12 and university students, and hear how NASA will transform the future of aviation.

The showcase will provide attendees an opportunity to experience NASA's "Gateway to Aviation Transformation" through the eyes of the University Innovation, Convergent Aeronautics Solutions, and the Transformational Tools and Technologies projects, all within NASA's Transformative Aeronautics Concepts Program.

This year's event will include technology maturation and market infusion potential with support from industry, other government agencies, and NASA Aeronautics' Advanced Air Vehicles, Airspace Operations and Safety, and Integrated Aviation Systems Programs.

For more information on the imaginAviation event or to sign up to attend, visit:

https://nari.arc.nasa.gov/imaginaviation/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA