AES Announces Intent to Exit Coal by 2025; Reaffirms 7% to 9% Annualized Growth Target Through 2025; Delivers on All 2021 Financial and Strategic Objectives

Strategic Accomplishments

Signed 5 GW of new renewables PPAs in 2021, surpassing original target of 3 to 4 GW; backlog of new projects is now 9.2 GW

Grew pipeline of development projects to 59 GW

Increased ownership of AES Andes to 99% from 67% in an accretive transaction, simplifying AES Andes' shareholder base to enable more efficient growth in renewables

Fluence completed its IPO and began trading in November 2021

2021 Financial Highlights

Diluted EPS of ($0.62) , compared to $0.06 in 2020, primarily driven by a loss on the deconsolidation of the Alto Maipo hydroelectric project in Chile

Adjusted EPS1 of $1.52 , compared to $1.44 in 2020 and 2021 guidance of $1.50 to $1.58

Financial Position and Outlook

Announcing intent to exit coal by year-end 2025 versus prior expectation of a reduction to below 10% by year-end 2025, subject to necessary approvals

Initiating 2022 guidance for Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.55 to $1.65

Reaffirming 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025, off a base year of 2020

Targeting signing 4.5 to 5.5 GW of new renewables under long-term PPAs in 2022

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Last year was AES' best year ever, in terms of safety, new renewables PPAs signed, growth in our backlog of projects and pipeline, earnings and cash flow," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "We signed 5 GW of new PPAs to consolidate our position as the fastest growing US renewables developer and the largest supplier of corporate renewables contracts in the world. Our backlog of projects stands at 9.2 GW and our pipeline of potential projects grew to 59 GW. These results reflect the resiliency of our people, supply chains and customer relationships in the midst of the global COVID pandemic. To continue to accelerate the future of energy, today, we are announcing our intent to exit coal generation by the end of 2025. We are committed to completing the transformation of AES, while maintaining our guidance and delivering strong financial results."

"We delivered on our strategic and financial objectives in 2021, including Adjusted EPS1 of $1.52, compared to our guidance of $1.50 to $1.58. I am proud that our team was able to overcome most of the $0.07 per share non-cash impact from the share count change related to the equity units issued in March 2021," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are reaffirming our annualized growth target of 7% to 9% through 2025 and initiating 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance of $1.55 to $1.65. Our portfolio's performance remains strong, and our renewables growth is accelerating, opening up pathways for us to meet our new aim to exit coal by the end of 2025."

Key Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Full year 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was ($0.62), a decrease of $0.68 compared to full year 2020, primarily reflecting the deconsolidation of Alto Maipo, higher impairments, and lower contributions from Brazil. These negative drivers were partially offset by higher margins at the US and Utilities, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC), and Eurasia Strategic Business Units (SBU) and lower Parent Company interest expense. The Company also benefited from gains on the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Fluence and on remeasurement of the Company's interest in sPower's development platform.

Full year 2021 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $1.52, an increase of $0.08, primarily driven by contributions from new renewables in the US, and better operating performance at existing businesses at the US and Utilities, MCAC, and Eurasia SBUs, as well as lower Parent Company interest expense. These positive drivers were partially offset by lower contributions from the South America SBU, and the impact of the inclusion of shares underlying the forward purchase contract component of the Company's March 2021 equity units issuance.

Detailed Strategic Highlights

AES is leading the industry's transition to clean energy by investing in clean power and innovative technology businesses. The Company is well-positioned to benefit from very favorable trends in clean power generation, distribution, and supporting technologies.

In 2021, the Company completed construction of or the acquisition of 2,079 MW of renewables and energy storage, primarily including:

Since the Company's third quarter 2021 earnings call in November, the Company has signed or acquired 978 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

In full year 2021, the Company signed or agreed to acquire 4,965 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term PPAs, bringing the Company's backlog to 9,239 MW expected to be completed through 2025, including:

Fluence completed its IPO in November 2021 (Nasdaq: FLNC). Following the IPO, the Company's ownership interest in Fluence is approximately 34% (on a fully diluted basis).

The Company intends to exit coal by 2025, through a combination of asset sales, fuel conversions and retirements, while maintaining reliability and affordability, and subject to necessary approvals. Previously, the Company expected to reduce its generation from coal to less than 10% of total generation by year-end 2025. The Company currently has 7.1 GW of coal generation in operation across its portfolio.

Guidance and Expectations1

The Company is reaffirming its 7% to 9% annualized growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020. This growth rate includes the impact of the Company's accelerated intent to exit coal by year-end 2025, which is expected to be largely offset by increased contributions from higher ownership of AES Andes, as well as continued higher growth in renewables. Previously, the Company expected to reduce its generation from coal to less than 10% of total generation by year-end 2025. From 2022 through 2025, the Company expects to receive $1 billion in asset sale proceeds, compared to its prior expectation of receiving $500 million of asset sale proceeds.

The Company is initiating 2022 guidance for Adjusted EPS1 of $1.55 to $1.65. Growth in 2022 is expected to be primarily driven by increased contributions from higher ownership of AES Andes, as well as continued higher growth in renewables and from existing operations. This growth is expected to be partially offset by a higher adjusted tax rate, the full year impact from a higher share count due to the inclusion of shares underlying the purchase contract component of the Company's March 2021 equity units issuance, and assumed dilution from asset sales. In 2022, the Company expects to receive $500 million to $700 million in asset sale proceeds, largely reflecting its accelerated decarbonization strategy.

Additionally, the Company previously expected the pending distribution rate case at DPL in Ohio to be resolved early in 2022; however, it is now expected to be resolved later in the year, and therefore only a small contribution has been assumed in the Company's guidance.

The Company's 2022 guidance is based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of December 31, 2021.

1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Attachments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Parent Financial Information.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:









Regulated $ 2,868

$ 2,661

$ 3,028 Non-Regulated 8,273

6,999

7,161 Total revenue 11,141

9,660

10,189 Cost of Sales:









Regulated (2,448)

(2,235)

(2,484) Non-Regulated (5,982)

(4,732)

(5,356) Total cost of sales (8,430)

(6,967)

(7,840) Operating margin 2,711

2,693

2,349 General and administrative expenses (166)

(165)

(196) Interest expense (911)

(1,038)

(1,050) Interest income 298

268

318 Loss on extinguishment of debt (78)

(186)

(169) Other expense (60)

(53)

(80) Other income 410

75

145 Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests (1,683)

(95)

28 Asset impairment expense (1,575)

(864)

(185) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (10)

55

(67) Other non-operating expense —

(202)

(92) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND

EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES (1,064)

488

1,001 Income tax benefit (expense) 133

(216)

(352) Net equity in losses of affiliates (24)

(123)

(172) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (955)

149

477 Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses, net of income tax expense of $1, $0,

and $0, respectively 4

3

1 NET INCOME (LOSS) (951)

152

478 Less: Loss (income) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

and redeemable stock of subsidiaries 542

(106)

(175) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ (409)

$ 46

$ 303 AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS:









Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (413)

$ 43

$ 302 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 4

3

1 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ (409)

$ 46

$ 303 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common

stockholders, net of tax $ (0.62)

$ 0.06

$ 0.46 Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common

stockholders, net of tax 0.01

0.01

— NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.61)

$ 0.07

$ 0.46 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation common

stockholders, net of tax $ (0.62)

$ 0.06

$ 0.45 Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation common

stockholders, net of tax 0.01

0.01

— NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.61)

$ 0.07

$ 0.45 DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 666

668

667

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:







Regulated

$ 721

$ 645 Non-Regulated

2,049

1,915 Total revenue

2,770

2,560 Cost of Sales:







Regulated

(642)

(560) Non-Regulated

(1,569)

(1,094) Total cost of sales

(2,211)

(1,654) Operating margin

559

906 General and administrative expenses

(36)

(46) Interest expense

(242)

(297) Interest income

86

70 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(37)

(91) Other expense

(28)

(26) Other income

136

15 Gain on disposal and sale of business interests

(1,764)

22 Asset impairment expense

(201)

(9) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)

(2)

35 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND

EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES

(1,529)

579 Income tax benefit (expense)

208

(161) Net equity in losses of affiliates

(9)

(17) NET INCOME (LOSS)

(1,330)

401 Less: Loss (income) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

and redeemable stock of subsidiaries

698

(83) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

$ (632)

$ 318 AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS:







BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:







NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (0.95)

$ 0.48 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:







NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (0.95)

$ 0.47 DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING

667

669

THE AES CORPORATION Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUE













US and Utilities SBU $ 1,087

$ 973

$ 4,335

$ 3,918 South America SBU 797

886

3,541

3,159 MCAC SBU 573

511

2,157

1,766 Eurasia SBU 319

194

1,123

828 Corporate and Other 34

40

116

231 Eliminations (40)

(44)

(131)

(242) Total Revenue $ 2,770

$ 2,560

$ 11,141

$ 9,660

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets







December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

(in millions, except share and per share data) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 943

$ 1,089 Restricted cash 304

297 Short-term investments 232

335 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5 and $13, respectively 1,418

1,300 Inventory 604

461 Prepaid expenses 142

102 Other current assets 897

726 Current held-for-sale assets 816

1,104 Total current assets 5,356

5,414 NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property, Plant and Equipment:





Land 426

417 Electric generation, distribution assets and other 25,552

26,707 Accumulated depreciation (8,486)

(8,472) Construction in progress 2,414

4,174 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,906

22,826 Other Assets:





Investments in and advances to affiliates 1,080

835 Debt service reserves and other deposits 237

441 Goodwill 1,177

1,061 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $385 and $330, respectively 1,450

827 Deferred income taxes 409

288 Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $23 and $21, respectively 2,188

1,660 Noncurrent held-for-sale assets 1,160

1,251 Total other assets 7,701

6,363 TOTAL ASSETS $ 32,963

$ 34,603 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 1,153

$ 1,156 Accrued interest 182

191 Accrued non-income taxes 266

257 Deferred income 85

438 Accrued and other liabilities 1,120

1,223 Non-recourse debt, including $302 and $336, respectively, related to variable interest entities 1,367

1,430 Current held-for-sale liabilities 559

667 Total current liabilities 4,732

5,362 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Recourse debt 3,729

3,446 Non-recourse debt, including $2,223 and $3,918, respectively, related to variable interest entities 13,603

15,005 Deferred income taxes 977

1,100 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,358

3,241 Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities 740

857 Total noncurrent liabilities 22,407

23,649 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 1,257

872 EQUITY





THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,500 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2021) 825

— Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 818,717,043 issued and

666,793,625 outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 818,398,654 issued and 665,370,128

outstanding at December 31, 2020) 8

8 Additional paid-in capital 7,119

7,561 Accumulated deficit (1,089)

(680) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,220)

(2,397) Treasury stock, at cost (151,923,418 and 153,028,526 shares at December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively) (1,845)

(1,858) Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity 2,798

2,634 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,769

2,086 Total equity 4,567

4,720 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 32,963

$ 34,603

THE AES CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (in millions)

(in millions) Net income (loss) $ (1,330)

$ 401

$ (951)

$ 152 Adjustments to net income (loss):













Depreciation and amortization 261

265

1,056

1,068 Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of business interests 1,764

(22)

1,683

95 Impairment expense 201

9

1,575

1,066 Deferred income taxes (329)

109

(406)

(233) Provisions for (reversals of) contingencies —

(183)

(10)

(186) Loss on extinguishment of debt 37

91

78

186 Gain on remeasurement to acquisition date fair value (34)

—

(254)

— Loss of affiliates, net of dividends 8

12

36

128 Emissions allowance expense 128

47

337

135 Other (35)

42

120

54 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (52)

88

(170)

48 (Increase) decrease in inventory (23)

(5)

(93)

(20) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (132)

(20)

(168)

13 (Increase) decrease in other assets (310)

118

(285)

(134) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities 6

(88)

(251)

(186) Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables 104

(3)

(271)

59 Increase (decrease) in deferred income 46

(175)

(314)

431 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 213

(18)

190

79 Net cash provided by operating activities 523

668

1,902

2,755 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures (582)

(525)

(2,116)

(1,900) Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (565)

(42)

(658)

(136) Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold 4

128

95

169 Sale of short-term investments 91

188

616

627 Purchase of short-term investments (147)

(107)

(519)

(653) Contributions and loans to equity affiliates (106)

(46)

(427)

(332) Affiliate repayments and returns of capital 125

48

320

158 Purchase of emissions allowances (86)

(67)

(265)

(188) Other investing (57)

(16)

(97)

(40) Net cash used in investing activities (1,323)

(439)

(3,051)

(2,295) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 1,551

321

2,802

2,420 Repayments under the revolving credit facilities (1,389)

(964)

(2,420)

(2,479) Issuance of recourse debt —

1,800

7

3,419 Repayments of recourse debt (19)

(1,770)

(26)

(3,366) Issuance of non-recourse debt 666

451

1,644

4,680 Repayments of non-recourse debt (670)

(685)

(2,012)

(4,136) Payments for financing fees (13)

(28)

(32)

(107) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (111)

(228)

(284)

(422) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests (100)

(19)

(117)

(259) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 270

1

365

1 Sales to noncontrolling interests 92

512

173

553 Issuance of preferred shares in subsidiaries 2

(1)

153

112 Issuance of preferred stock —

—

1,014

— Dividends paid on AES common stock (100)

(95)

(401)

(381) Payments for financed capital expenditures (18)

(1)

(24)

(60) Other financing 115

(29)

(45)

(53) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 276

(735)

797

(78) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21)

9

(46)

(24) (Increase) decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses 55

(57)

55

(103) Total increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (490)

(554)

(343)

255 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 1,974

2,381

1,827

1,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 1,484

$ 1,827

$ 1,484

$ 1,827 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:













Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 239

$ 290

$ 815

$ 908 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds 52

75

459

333 SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Notes payable issued for the acquisition of business interests $ —

$ 47

$ 258

$ 47 Non-cash consideration transferred for the Clean Energy acquisitions $ 19

$ —

$ 118

$ — Dividends declared but not yet paid $ 105

$ 100

$ 105

$ 100

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PRE-TAX CONTRIBUTION (PTC) AND ADJUSTED EPS

Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects, including the 2021 tax benefit on reversal of uncertain tax positions effectively settled upon the closure of the Company's U.S. tax return exam.

The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company changed the definitions of Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS to exclude net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the South America SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. We believe the inclusion of the effects of this non-recurring transaction would result in a lack of comparability in our results of operations and would distort the metrics that our investors use to measure us.

Effective January 1, 2021, the Company changed the definitions of Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted PTC, and Adjusted EPS to remove the adjustment for costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. As this adjustment was specific to the major restructuring program announced by the Company in 2018, we believe removing this adjustment from our non-GAAP definitions provides simplification and clarity for our investors.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company updated the definition of Adjusted EPS item (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects to include the 2021 tax benefit on reversal of uncertain tax positions effectively settled upon the closure of the Company's U.S. 2017 tax return exam.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.95)

$ 0.47

$ (0.62)

$ 0.06 Effect of Dilutive Securities













Restricted stock units 0.01

—

—

— Equity units 0.05

—

0.03

— NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $ (0.89)

$ 0.47

$ (0.59)

$ 0.06



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Net of NCI (1)

Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)

Net of NCI (1)

Per Share (Diluted) Net of NCI (1)



(in millions, except per share amounts)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, attributable to AES and Diluted EPS $ (632)

$ (0.89)

$ 318

$ 0.47

$ (413)

$ (0.59)

$ 43

$ 0.06

Add: Income tax expense from continuing operations attributable to AES (122)





92





(31)





130





Pre-tax contribution $ (754)





$ 410





$ (444)





$ 173





Adjustments































Unrealized derivative and equity securities losses (gains) $ (25)

$ (0.04) (2) $ (21)

$ (0.03)

$ (1)

$ —

$ 3

$ 0.01

Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) 9

0.01

(3)

—

14

0.02

(10)

(0.01)

Disposition/acquisition losses 1,138

1.60 (3) (18)

(0.02) (4) 861

1.22 (5) 112

0.17 (6) Impairment losses 32

0.05 (7) 50

0.07 (8) 1,153

1.65 (9) 928

1.39 (10) Loss on extinguishment of debt 40

0.06 (11) 120

0.18 (12) 91

0.13 (13) 223

0.33 (14) Net gains from early contract terminations at Angamos —

—

(110)

(0.16) (15) (256)

(0.37) (16) (182)

(0.27) (15) U.S. Tax Law Reform Impact



(0.25) (17)



—





(0.25) (17)



0.02 (18) Less: Net income tax benefit



(0.09) (19)



(0.03) (20)



(0.29) (21)



(0.26) (22) Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 440

$ 0.45

$ 428

$ 0.48

$ 1,418

$ 1.52

$ 1,247

$ 1.44



_____________________________ (1) NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests. (2) Amount primarily relates to unrealized gains on commodities swaps at Integrated Energy of $23 million, or $0.03 per share. (3) Amount primarily relates to loss on deconsolidation of Alto Maipo of $1.5 billion, or $2.07 per share, and additional loss on Uplight transaction with shareholders of $14 million, or $0.02 per share; partially offset by a gain on initial public offering of Fluence of $325 million, or $0.46 per share, and a gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower to acquisition-date fair value of $35 million, or 0.05 per share. (4) Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of OPGC of $23 million, or $0.03 per share. (5) Amount primarily relates to loss on deconsolidation of Alto Maipo of $1.5 billion, or $2.09 per share, loss on Uplight transaction with shareholders of $25 million, or $0.04 per share, and a day-one loss recognized at commencement of a sales-type lease at AES Renewable Holdings of $13 million, or $0.02 per share, partially offset by gain on initial public offering of Fluence of $325 million, or $0.46 per share, gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower to acquisition-date fair value of $249 million, or $0.35 per share, gain on Fluence issuance of shares of $60 million, or $0.09 per share, and gain on sale of Guacolda of $22 million, or $0.03 per share. (6) Amount primarily relates to loss on sale of Uruguaiana of $85 million, or $0.13 per share, loss on sale of the Kazakhstan HPPs of $30 million, or $0.05 per share, as a result of the final arbitration decision, and advisor fees associated with the successful acquisition of additional ownership interest in AES Brasil of $9 million, or $0.01 per share; partially offset by gain on sale of OPGC of $23 million, or $0.03 per share. (7) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at Buffalo Gap of $22 million, or $0.03 per share, and at Laurel Mountain of $7 million, or $0.01 per share. (8) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at our sPower equity affiliate, impacting equity earnings by $41 million, or $0.06 per share. (9) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at AES Andes of $540 million, or $0.77 per share, at Puerto Rico of $475 million, or $0.68 per share, at Mountain View of $67 million, or $0.10 per share, at our sPower equity affiliate, impacting equity earnings by $24 million, or $0.03 per share, at Buffalo Gap of $22 million, or $0.03 per share, at Clean Energy of $14 million, or $0.02 per share, and at Laurel Mountain of $7 million, or $0.01 per share. (10) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at AES Andes of $527 million, or $0.79 per share, other-than-temporary impairment of OPGC of $201 million, or $0.30 per share, impairments at our Guacolda and sPower equity affiliates, impacting equity earnings by $85 million, or $0.13 per share, and $57 million, or $0.09 per share, respectively; impairment at AES Hawaii of $38 million, or $0.06 per share, and impairment at Panama of $15 million, or $0.02 per share. (11) Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at AES Brasil of $27 million, or $0.04 per share, and at Argentina of $9 million, or $0.01 per share. (12) Amount primarily relates to losses on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $108 million, or $0.16 per share, and at Angamos of $6 million, or $0.01 per share. (13) Amount primarily relates to losses on early retirement of debt at AES Brasil of $27 million, or $0.04 per share, at Argentina of $17 million, or $0.02 per share, at AES Andes of $15 million, or $0.02 per share, and at Andres and Los Mina of $15 million, or $0.02 per share. (14) Amount primarily relates to losses on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $146 million, or $0.22 per share, DPL of $32 million, or $0.05 per share, Angamos of $17 million, or $0.02 per share, and Panama of $11 million, or $0.02 per share. (15) Amounts relate to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $110 million, or $0.16 per share, and $182 million, or $0.27 per share, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (16) Amount relates to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $256 million, or $0.37 per share. (17) Amount relates to the tax benefit on reversal of uncertain tax positions effectively settled upon closure of the Company's 2017 U.S. tax return exam of $176 million, or $0.25 per share. (18) Amount represents adjustment to tax law reform remeasurement due to incremental deferred taxes related to DPL of $16 million, or $0.02 per share. (19) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the loss on deconsolidation of Alto Maipo of $209 million, or $0.29 per share; partially offset by income tax expense associated with the gain on initial public offering of Fluence of $73 million, or $0.10 per share, income tax expense adjustments associated with the impairments of Puerto Rico and AES Andes of $50 million, or $0.07 per share, and $28 million, or $0.04 per share, respectively, and income tax expense associated with the gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower of $8 million, or $0.01 per share. (20) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $21 million, or $0.03 per share, and income tax benefits associated with the impairments of AES Andes of $17 million, or $0.02 per share, and at sPower of $10 million, or $0.01 per share; partially offset by income tax expense related to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $32 million, or $0.05 per share. (21) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the loss on deconsolidation of Alto Maipo of $209 million, or $0.30 per share, income tax benefits associated with the impairments at AES Andes of $146 million, or $0.21 per share, at Puerto Rico of $20 million, or $0.03 per share, and at Mountain View of $15 million, or $0.02 per share, partially offset by income tax expense associated with the gain on initial public offering of Fluence of $73 million, or $0.10 per share, income tax expense related to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $69 million, or $0.10 per share, and income tax expense associated with the gain on remeasurement of our equity interest in sPower of $55 million, or $0.08 per share. (22) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairments at AES Andes and Guacolda of $164 million, or $0.25 per share, and income tax benefits associated with losses on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $31 million, or $0.05 per share; partially offset by income tax expense related to net gains at Angamos associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence of $49 million, or $0.07 per share.

The AES Corporation Parent Financial Information Parent only data: last four quarters









(in millions) 4 Quarters Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

Actual Actual Actual Actual

Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 1,166 $ 966 $ 1,203 $ 1,145

Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 1 (118) 45 45

Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,167 $ 848 $ 1,248 $ 1,190

Parent only data: quarterly









(in millions) Quarter Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

Actual Actual Actual Actual

Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 477 $ 278 $ 164 $ 247

Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 1 — — —

Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 478 $ 278 $ 164 $ 247





(in millions) Balance at

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

Parent Company Liquidity 2 Actual Actual Actual Actual

Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3 $ 41 $ 338 $ 373 $ 565

Availability under credit facilities 837 1,175 941 916

Ending liquidity $ 878 $ 1,513 $ 1,314 $ 1,481



____________________________



(1) Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which is determined in accordance with US GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies. (2) Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus available borrowings under our existing credit facility. AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness. (3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.

