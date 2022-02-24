InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Way to Hold a Barbell (CPC-621)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to hold a barbell when performing squats," said an inventor, from Avon, Conn., "so I invented the SQUAT STRAPS. My design eliminates the need for a weightlifter to hold a weight bar across his upper back with his hands on the bar and his forearms angled backward toward his body."

The invention provides an improved way to hold a weightlifting bar when performing squats. In doing so, it eliminates the need to keep the arms bent at awkward positions. As a result, it reduces stress and strain on the elbows and shoulders and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for weightlifters, gyms and fitness centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

