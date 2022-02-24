Shipt Increases Nationwide Reach with New Walgreens and 7-Eleven Launches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Same-day delivery company Shipt is off to a breakneck start in 2022 with the launch of two new retailers that boost the number of store locations available on Shipt's marketplace by more than 40 percent. Available this week on the Shipt marketplace, customers now have access to thousands of over-the-counter medications (OTC), beauty, personal care, household and convenience products from health and wellness retailer Walgreens, as well as a variety of snacks, drinks and household essentials from premier name in the convenience industry retailer, 7-Eleven, Inc. Together, these launches represent an impressive show of momentum and growth for Shipt, which now boasts a diverse collection of more than 140 retail partnerships.

"We're thrilled to welcome 7-Eleven and Walgreens to our dynamic marketplace of retailers," said Rina Hurst, Shipt's Chief Business Officer. "Located on corners of nearly every major market in America, these two powerhouse brands are incredible complements to our marketplace, bringing customers even more variety and product categories while driving added convenience for each brands' shoppers. Shipt brings to each of these relationships our personal approach to service and a differentiation of the high-quality experience our shoppers deliver to each and every customer."

"7-Eleven strives to be the first choice for convenience. Anytime, anywhere," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven SVP and Chief Digital Officer. "Expanding our delivery portfolio with Shipt allows shoppers access to more than 3,000 7-Eleven products, including groceries, over-the-counter medicines, household goods and a range of food and beverage options, in as soon as an hour."

"People across the country depend on Walgreens for their health and wellness needs and everyday essentials, and we look forward to our brand reaching even more customers through our collaboration with Shipt," said Stefanie Kruse, Vice President of Digital Commerce and Omnichannel, Walgreens. "Shipt demonstrates a clear commitment to service and convenience, and we are excited to offer their above-and-beyond approach to personal shopping and delivery to our customers."

The addition of these two retailers on the marketplace increases Shipt's store coverage across the country by more than 40 percent and represents the most stores ever added to Shipt's marketplace at one time. Walgreens will be launching nationwide with over 25,000 items available from more than 6,303 locations and 7-Eleven with nearly 6,450. To drive adoption in markets, Shipt is working with both Walgreens and 7-Eleven on unique customer promotions. For more information, please visit Shipt.com or the Shipt app.

Since 2020, Shipt has tripled its network of shoppers and doubled its retail partners to offer same-day delivery that's differentiated by customer service. And in 2021, Shipt experienced its largest service area expansion in three years, adding nearly 1,000 more store locations and more than two million households to its coverage area.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom .

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com ) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuit s locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

