Statewide Safety Systems is 2021 Lindsay Road Safety Products Distributor of the Year

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statewide Safety Systems, an Area Wide Protective (AWP) company, has been named 2021 Distributor of the Year by Lindsay Corporation, a leading infrastructure equipment manufacturer.

The award recognizes excellence in the promotion and sales growth of Lindsay road products, including crash cushions used in construction work zones and for traffic redirection around roadside and median hazards.

"We are thrilled to be honored by Lindsay for our contributions to sales performance and public road safety," said Michael Lancas, vice president of sales at Statewide. "We have distributed Lindsay road products in California and Hawaii for nearly 20 years, helping maximize driver and work crew safety while offering cost-effective road safety solutions for states, municipalities and contractors. We look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future."

In addition, Lindsay presented Rex Nepomuceno, Statewide product specialist, with its Customer First Innovation Award. The award recognizes individuals who make significant contributions to Lindsay's expansion in existing and new markets. Lindsay credits Nepomuceno with securing one of its largest crash cushion projects in Hawaii and helping grow its business in the state by 500%.

"Rex is well-known in Hawaii for his passion, experience and advocacy for road safety," said Lancas. "Statewide and the entire AWP team is grateful to him for his contributions to our companies and the impact he has on customers like Lindsay."

Statewide, a leading traffic control services provider based in Irvine, Calif., was acquired by AWP in August 2021. Statewide expanded AWP's presence in 10 states and increased AWP capabilities in traffic control, infrastructure safety equipment rentals and sign fabrication.

About Area Wide Protective

As North America's leader in professional traffic management, Area Wide Protective Inc., (AWP) protects the public and the people who make infrastructure possible. AWP's network of brands includes Statewide Safety Systems, Trafficade Service Companies, Advantage Barricade & Roadmarks, Traffic Safety Rentals and Safety First. The company's capabilities include work zone flagging, design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales, rental and 24/7 support. AWP employs 6,550 team members across 27 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.

