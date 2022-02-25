2 Strong 4 Bullies
TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.7,624 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,345 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.7,624 million, compared to Ps.5,676 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,279 million, from Ps.3,211 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.3,345 million, from Ps.2,465 million the previous year. The company posted an operating profit of Ps.838 million, compared to Ps.646 million a year ago. Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.163 million, from a profit of Ps.420 million in the same period of 2020

Revenue from services

The growth in the company's revenue in the period is the result of an increase, both in the residential and the enterprise segments sales, due to greater demand from users for Total Play's telecommunications services.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 33%, as a result of a 19% increase in service costs and a 43% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,573 million, from Ps.1,322 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, cost of sales of telecommunications equipment for business customers, leasing of connection links and licenses for the operation of the network.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,706 million, from Ps.1,889 million, reflects higher expenses for services, advertising and promotion, as well as maintenance.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,345 million compared to Ps.2,465 million in the previous year.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

Ps.688 million increase in depreciation and amortization, as a result of investments in coverage of the fiber optic network and user acquisition cost — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses.

Ps.401 million growth in interest expense, mainly derived from growth in long-term financial debt.

Ps.49 million losses in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a profit of Ps.263 million a year ago, as a result of exchange rate volatility this period together with flows of monetary assets in dollars, compared to the appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar a year ago and net liability monetary position in dollars.

Total Play reported net loss of Ps.163 million, from a net income of Ps.420 million in the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, the company's debt with cost was Ps.41,496 million, compared to Ps.26,193 million in the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the placement of Senior Notes in international markets for US$600 million, in September 2021.

The lease liability was Ps.5,409 million, compared to Ps.4,429 million in the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:




Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal

Samantha Pescador

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+52 (55) 3032 3639

jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx

rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx

samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx







Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I.  DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)






















4Q20


4Q21


Change



$

%


$

%


$

%












Revenue from services

5,676

100%


7,624

100%


1,948

34%












Cost of services

(1,322)

(23%)


(1,573)

(21%)


(251)

(19%)












Gross profit

4,354

77%


6,051

79%


1,697

39%












General expenses

(1,889)

(33%)


(2,706)

(35%)


(817)

(43%)












EBITDA

2,465

43%


3,345

44%


880

36%












Depreciation and amortization

(1,819)

(32%)


(2,507)

(33%)


(688)

(38%)


Other income (expenses) - Net

-

0%


-

0%


-

0%












Operating profit (loss)

646

11%


838

11%


192

30%












Financial cost:









Interest revenue

14

0%


22

0%


8

57%


Accrued interest expense

(538)

(9%)


(939)

(12%)


(401)

(75%)


Other financial (expenses) income - Net

(74)

(1%)


(35)

(0%)


39

53%


Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net

263

5%


(49)

(1%)


(312)

119%












Profit (loss) before income tax provision

311

5%


(163)

(2%)


(474)

152%












Income tax provision

109

2%


-

0%


(109)

100%












Net income (loss) for the period

420

7%


(163)

(2%)


(583)

139%












TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS


(Millions of Mexican pesos)












Accumulated


Accumulated






12M20


12M21


Change



$

%


$

%


$

%












Revenue from services

19,557

100%


28,089

100%


8,532

44%












Cost of services

(5,031)

(26%)


(6,481)

(23%)


(1,450)

(29%)












Gross profit

14,526

74%


21,608

77%


7,082

49%












General expenses

(7,190)

(37%)


(9,574)

(34%)


(2,384)

(33%)












EBITDA

7,336

38%


12,034

43%


4,698

64%












Depreciation and amortization

(6,440)

(33%)


(8,902)

(32%)


(2,462)

(38%)


Other income (expenses) - Net

-

0%


-

0%


-

na












Operating profit

896

5%


3,132

11%


2,236

250%












Financial cost:









Interest revenue

45

0%


54

0%


9

20%


Accrued interest expense

(1,441)

(7%)


(3,013)

(11%)


(1,572)

(109%)


Other financial expenses

(135)

(1%)


(230)

(1%)


(95)

(70%)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net

-

0%


(578)

(2%)


(578)

0%












Profit (loss) before income tax provision

(635)

(3%)


(635)

(2%)


-

0%












Income tax provision

88

0%


(20)

(0%)


(108)

123%












Net income (loss) for the period

(547)

(3%)


(655)

(2%)


(108)

(20%)












TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)















As of December 31,







2020



2021



Change




$

%


$

%


$

%


Assets











CURRENT ASSETS










Cash and cash 

1,787

4%


4,166

6%


2,379

133%


Restricted cash in trusts

1,272

3%


887

1%


(385)

(30%)


Customers - net

2,376

5%


3,749

5%


1,373

58%


Derivative financial instruments

-

0%


221

0%


221

0%


Other receivables and recoverable taxes

3,388

7%


4,272

6%


884

26%


Inventories


1,621

3%


1,880

3%


259

16%


Prepaid expenses

407

1%


467

1%


60

15%


Total current assets

10,851

22%


15,642

23%


4,791

44%













NON-CURRENT ASSETS










Property, plant and equipmente - Net

32,756

67%


45,841

67%


13,085

40%


Rights-of-use assets -Net

4,142

8%


4,997

7%


855

21%


Other non-current assets

1,497

3%


2,085

3%


588

39%


Total non-current assets

38,395

78%


52,923

77%


14,528

38%


Total assets


49,246

100%


68,565

100%


19,319

39%













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES










Short-term financial debt

443

1%


2,615

4%


2,172

490%


Trade payables

8,336

17%


8,767

13%


431

5%


Other payables and taxes

1,777

4%


2,984

4%


1,207

68%


Derivative financial instruments

214

0%


-

0%


(214)

n.m.


Lease liabilities

1,681

3%


1,651

2%


(30)

(2%)


Total short-term liabilities

12,451

25%


16,017

23%


3,566

29%













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES










Long-term financial debt

25,750

52%


38,881

57%


13,131

51%


Trade payables

14

0%


4

0%


(10)

(71%)


Other long-term payables

104

0%


50

0%


(54)

(52%)


Lease liabilities

2,748

6%


3,758

5%


1,010

37%


Total long-term liabilities

28,616

58%


42,693

62%


14,077

49%


Total liabilities

41,067

83%


58,710

86%


17,643

43%













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

8,179

17%


9,855

14%


1,676

20%


Total stockholders' equity and liabilities

49,246

100%


68,565

100%


19,319

39%













TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)











Years ended 





December 30,





2020

2021

Operating activities:






(Loss) income before income tax provision




(516)

(635)

Items not requiring the use of resources:






   Depreciation and amortization




6,440

8,902

   Employee benefits




11

19

Items related to investing or financing activities:






    Accrued interest income




(45)

(54)

    Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions




1,441

3,012

Valuation of financial derivative instruments




216

(436)





7,547

10,808

Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:






   Customers and unearned revenue




(220)

(1,373)

   Other receivables




(2)

(103)

   Related parties, net




54

(207)

   Taxes to be recovered




(1,342)

(742)

   Inventories




(361)

(258)

  Advance payments




(264)

(59)

   Trade payables




3,106

773

   Other payables




98

1,090







Cash flows generated by operating activities




8,616

9,929







Investing activities: 






Acquisition of property, plant and equipment




(14,201)

(17,950)

Other assets




(111)

(130)

Collected interest




45

54







Cash flows (used in) investing activities




(14,267)

(18,026)







Financing activities:






Loans received




11,072

15,303

Leasing cash flows




(2,035)

(1,671)

Interest payment




(2,158)

(3,240)

Restricted Cash in Trusts




(325)

384

Reverse factoring




657

(352)

Capital contributions




-

5,052

Contributions for future capital increases




0

(5,000)







Net cash flows generated by financing activities




7,211

10,476







Increase in cash and cash equivalents




1,560

2,379

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 




227

1,787







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 




1,787

4,166







View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-play-announces-revenue-of-ps7-624-million-and-ebitda-of-ps3-345-million-in-the-fourth-quarter-of-2021--301490838.html

SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.