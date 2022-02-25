UScellular Offering Support to Customers with Free Calls to Ukraine

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help customers needing to connect with family, friends and loved ones, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Ukraine from the United States. From Feb. 25 through March 31, customers can make outbound calls to Ukraine with no international dialing rates applied.

UScellular is offering customers free calls to Ukraine from the United States from Feb. 25 through March 31 .

Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.

For more information on UScellular's international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.

