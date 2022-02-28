AlphaGraphics named to Printing Impressions 300 list

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, is among the largest printing companies in the U.S. and Canada after being named to the prestigious Printing Impressions 300 list. The franchise ranked 28th with $215 million in total sales.

"Difficulties related to the pandemic continued last year, but our leadership team and franchisees worked together to make 2021 a success," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "As we transitioned back to normal, our franchise continued to evolve to meet the needs of our customers. Sales remained steady, and we were able to thrive. That wouldn't be possible without a combined effort from everyone under the AlphaGraphics banner."

The Printing Impressions 300 ranking is based on annual sales with many companies self-reporting their numbers. The publication provides coverage and analysis on industry trends, emerging technologies and graphic arts industry news. Regarding the Printing Impressions list, the publication noted that some printing companies flourished in the wake of the pandemic, but many suffered double-digit losses or shut down completely.

"In spite of the business environment, AlphaGraphics continues to find ways to grow both our franchise and sales numbers," McPherson said. "The relationship that headquarters has with our franchisees is second to none, and that allows us to work together on initiatives that are a net positive for both the franchise and our customers."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.alphagraphics.com/.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

