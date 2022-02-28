BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN BILOXI, MISS.

BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 921 Cedar Lake Road, Suite O.

Known as Cedar Lake, the clinic is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 228-533-2545 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Brayden Jones earned a bachelor's degree in clinical exercise physiology from Mississippi State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Jones is certified in dry needling and functional capacity evaluations. His clinical interests include the rehabilitation of orthopedic and sports-related injuries, post-operative care, injury prevention and geriatrics.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

BenchMark also has clinics in Ocean Springs and Pascagoula. Sister company Elite Physical Therapy has 34 clinics in Mississippi.

