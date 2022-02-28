COUR PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS BRIAN C. BOCK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COUR Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company developing novel immune-modifying nanoparticles (CNPs) to treat immune disorders, today announced the appointment of Brian C. Bock as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Bock will draw on his more than 20 years of financial management experience in life science operations and investment banking to support the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Prior to joining COUR, Mr. Bock served as CFO and subsequently was appointed CEO of Exicure, Inc, a publicly traded biotechnology company, which he joined in May of 2021 and led the Company in navigating through a challenging time. While at Exicure, Mr. Bock was engaged in business development activities, raising capital and oversaw the Company's finance and accounting departments, and investor relations.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian to COUR's leadership team where he will play a pivotal role in helping us grow the Company and accelerate our development programs," John Puisis, President & CEO of COUR. "As an accomplished financial leader with an extensive history working with early to late-stage life science companies, his addition complements our business and culture and will be an important driver in helping to develop potentially life-changing therapies."

Previously, Mr. Bock served as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at Lincoln International, where he led the firm's investment banking advisory engagements with life science companies. His extensive history includes advising and working with early to late-stage healthcare companies, public institutional investors, and venture capital and private equity firms. Prior to Lincoln International, Mr. Bock served as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at JMP Securities and was a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking team at RBC Capital Markets.

"I am pleased to join the team at such an exciting time in COUR's trajectory," said Mr. Bock. "The Company's success to date has demonstrated that their novel nanoparticle platform has the potential to revolutionize the way disease is treated. I look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to build on our mission to reprogram the immune system and find potential cures for many previously incurable diseases."

Mr. Bock received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Northern Arizona University.

About COUR Pharmaceuticals

COUR Pharmaceuticals is developing first-in-class therapies designed to reprogram the immune system to achieve antigen-specific tolerance for immune-mediated disease. COUR's platform of immune-modifying nanoparticles treats the root cause of immune disease, unlike traditional approaches, which only minimize symptoms using toxic immune suppression. COUR's lead product for celiac disease, partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, is the first demonstration of induction of antigen-specific T cell immune reprogramming in any autoimmune disease. Data from clinical and preclinical settings demonstrate the opportunity for the COUR nanoparticle platform to address a wide range of immune and inflammatory conditions. The underlying technology was acquired from Northwestern University and draws from more than 30 years of research by the laboratory of Stephen D. Miller, Ph.D., the Judy E. Guggenheim Research Professor of Microbiology-Immunology.

