InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Razor (LGT-100)

Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a razor that eliminates the cost and hassle associated with replacement blades," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the ROLL-A-BLADE. My design offers a viable alternative to traditional razors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an improved design for a razor. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase replacement blades. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could save time and money for consumers. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-a-razor-lgt-100-301487180.html

