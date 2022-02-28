Marshall Space Flight Center Hosts Artemis Media Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will host an Artemis media day Friday, March 4. Reporters are invited for tours and briefings on Marshall's role in the upcoming launch of Artemis I and future Moon to Mars exploration missions.

As the Artemis I launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft approaches, Marshall is inviting media to participate in interview opportunities with leadership and subject matter experts and facility tours.

Marshall designed and developed the SLS rocket and contributed to many other facets of the Artemis I mission and future Artemis missions. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate NASA's commitment and capability to extend human presence on the Moon and beyond.

The event will start at 1 p.m. CST in Building 4205, with a briefing from Marshall Director Jody Singer. Afterward, media will have the opportunity to conduct one-on-one interviews with various representatives, including those involved with building the SLS rocket at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility, the Near-Earth Asteroid Scout secondary payload co-led by Marshall, the Human Landing System, and the International Space Station and life support systems that could support future Artemis missions. At 2:15 p.m., media may tour and capture footage and photos from Marshall facilities, including Marshall's Nuclear Propulsion Lab and Avionics Lab. Tours will end at 3:30 p.m.

Journalists interested in attending should contact Shannon Segovia in the Marshall Office of Communications at 256-541-7698 or shannon.segovia@nasa.gov no later than noon Wednesday, March 2, and should indicate if they plan to participate in interviews and tours, or interviews only. Media must report to the Redstone Arsenal Visitors Center at Gate 9 on Rideout Road by 12:15 p.m. March 4, where they will meet media escorts. Vehicles are subject to a security search at the gate. Media will need photo identification and proof of automobile insurance.

All visitors to NASA facilities are required to complete a certification of vaccination for COVID-19 form. Those who are not fully vaccinated or decline to provide their vaccination status must provide a negative COVID-19 test conducted within the previous 72 hours. Masks are required for all persons during the media event.

