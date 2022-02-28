NetBase Quid Appoints Zach Pino as Chief People Officer Former executive of DigiCert, Ancestry, and eBay, Zach Pino will lead employee experience and all human capital efforts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid , a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, today announced that Zach Pino has been appointed as the new Chief People Officer.

"NetBase Quid is committed to supporting our team as we expand our functional and leadership roles as our business continues to accelerate," said NetBase Quid Chairman and CEO, Peter Caswell. "We are operating in a fast-evolving talent environment and Zach will leverage our commitment to a productive virtual culture as we redefine a better way work gets done."

As Chief People Officer, Zach will be responsible for all human capital efforts at the company as he works with the global employee base to continue to enhance the connection between culture, people, and business opportunities. He will continue NetBase Quid's mission of putting its employees at the center of everything the company does, taking the lead in driving accelerated growth and scaling the organization while delivering excellence across the company.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Zach has spent the last 10 years partnering with people at all levels of technology companies to drive culture and business goals. Prior to joining NetBase Quid, Zach held the position of Chief People Officer at DigiCert since September 2017. During his tenure, he partnered with the global team to build out and run all aspects of human resources from the ground up, including talent, rewards, development, business partnerships, equality/inclusion, and communications.

Prior to DigiCert, Zach served as Senior Vice President of People and Places at Ancestry.com, where he supported a global employee base during a period of explosive growth and business transformation. During this time, Ancestry was repeatedly recognized as a Best Company to Work For in both Utah, San Francisco, and other locations around the world. Prior to joining Ancestry, Zach served at eBay from November 2001 to May 2011, where he largely focused on operations management, customer service, and business process improvement, while also spending several years helping the company establish its global footprint across Europe and North America.

"NetBase Quid is an ideal place to continue my career as I've focused on customer-facing operations working hard to ensure the voice of the customer was pulled back through the organization and partnering with people at all levels of tech companies to connect business opportunities to people and culture," said Zach Pino, Chief People Officer. "A strong culture has always been a focus of NetBase Quid, and I'm fortunate that the business already has a key set of values that are well defined. We are uniquely positioned to take the best of office and virtual work and create a very special, very productive environment at NetBase Quid."

Zach is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. His appointment is the latest to expand NetBase Quid's national footprint as the company continues to embrace a global remote collaborative workforce. The company also recently appointed Seattle-based Seujan Bertram as the Chief Operating Officer.

