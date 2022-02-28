Record Number of In-Person and Virtual Attendees Participate in Three Days of Education, Training and Networking in Event Designed to Drive Productivity and Growth

Prospera Financial Services Announces Successful Conclusion of Sales Assistant University 2022 Record Number of In-Person and Virtual Attendees Participate in Three Days of Education, Training and Networking in Event Designed to Drive Productivity and Growth

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, today announced the successful conclusion of Sales Assistant University (SAU) 2022, a hybrid event with in-person and virtual elements held in Southlake, TX.

The event underscores the commitment by Prospera – which has over 165 financial advisors and $16 billion in total assets – to investing in the skills of financial advisor support staff as part of the firm's broader growth strategy. Prospera prioritizes the success of financial advisors and their ability to provide an exceptional service experience to their clients.

Tarah Williams, Chief Operating Officer, said, "Without question, sales assistants play a mission critical role in the professional success of financial advisors. From helping to process business, to ensuring details of the client service experience are not overlooked, sales assistants are an instrumental part of any growing financial advisor's business."

Sales Assistant University ("SAU") is a three-day annual training conference designed for Prospera's Sales Assistants and other support staff such as marketing coordinators, client service associates and office managers, to learn alongside their peers. SAU emphasizes delivering education on the tools and information necessary to drive forward organizational management and business processing functions for professionals with daily support responsibilities.

SAU's programs emphasize training that empowers these professionals to streamline workflow processes and create a more productive office that directly ladders up to business growth for financial advisors.

"We are proud to do our part to advance their education and career development. Our SAU event reflects our commitment to enabling each of our advisors to deliver a nimble, responsive and personalized service approach with a well-trained and highly motivated team," continued Ms. Williams. "We thank all of the virtual and in-person attendees at this year's event for their support, and we are excited about all that we can achieve together in the year ahead."

This year's SAU, attended by a record 60 sales assistants and other advisor staff members, consisted of more than 30 general sessions, roundtable discussions, breakout presentations and networking opportunities.

Topics included informational sessions on Prospera's technology, marketing tools, and investment platforms. One particularly timely and well-received breakout for the audience was titled: Dementia and Elder Abuse: Working with Older Adults.

Reflecting Prospera's commitment to align unique insights and expertise from outside the industry with financial advisors and their staff to help drive new ideas and fresh perspectives, SAU attendees also heard from a distinguished senior leader from the global luxury hotels and hospitality segment. He shared the core tenets, principles and best practices of creating an exceptional customer experience across any industry sector, based on the work he has personally done in creating and maintaining some of the most widely respected and admired five star hotel brands in the world.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 3-time winner and 5-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Media Contacts

Michael Dugan or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852 or 424 317 4851

mdugan@haventower.com or jkuo@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services