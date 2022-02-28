Randori Triples Revenue in 2021; Experiences Record Growth After Log4j, Doubling Annual Revenue in a Single Quarter

WALTHAM, Mass. , Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randori , the leader in Attack Surface Management, continues to experience hyper-growth, adding several marquee enterprise customers in the past twelve months, including FirstBank, Stewart Title, NOV Inc., Vermeer and some of the world's largest companies. Following the exposure of the Log4j vulnerability at the end of 2021, Randori's growth accelerated, doubling its annual revenue in a single quarter.

Log4j jolted the security industry into immediate action forcing businesses to identify the business risk of exposed assets on an attack surface. In fact, CISA's top recommendation following Log4j was for companies "to enumerate all internet-facing endpoints." Unfortunately, executing on CISA's advice is a substantial undertaking for security teams. New research from Randori and ESG shows organizations spend, on average, 80 hours to create an inventory of their attack surface. With Log4j exploits occurring in earnest 48 hours following the exploit's publication, the delta between exploit and inventory already puts defenders at a disadvantage.

"When Log4j exploded on the Internet, I was able to pull data from Randori Recon in seconds and provide my team with actionable information," Casey Lee, Director of IT Security at NOV. "The way Randori Recon prioritizes targets allows us to remediate within hours and not days."

2021 included a massive expansion of the Randori leadership team to include retired Rear Admiral Dan MacDonnell, U.S. Navy as its Chief Strategy Officer, Kristen Yerardi as its VP of product, TJ McDonough as its VP of sales, and Ken Shelton as its VP of engineering. To meet growing demand for its offensive security solutions, the company plans to double headcount in 2022, taking it to 150 employees.

Randori Recon: The Attack Surface Management (ASM) Platform Used by the Fortune 100

Designed to help security teams zero in on the issues that matter most to their business, Randori Recon is the only ASM platform to take into account the logic of an adversary, and update it based on the results of real-world attacks. Randori's patent-pending black box and continuous discovery engine identifies all internet-facing assets visible to an attacker—cloud assets or on-prem—and will alert on any changes discovered (unknown assets, new assets, configuration changes). In the case of Log4j, Randori applied its attacker's perspective to the platform, and was able to alert customers hours ahead of others and help them triage before attacker's could exploit the vulnerability.

"Log4j was a wake up call for security professionals," said Brian Hazzard, CEO and co-founder of Randori. "It showed organizations how exposed and fragile their attack surface can be. At Randori, we're empowering defenders to act faster than attackers, allowing them to continuously discover and validate the state of their attack surface by applying hacker logic to determine their biggest risks. In the case of Log4j, this allowed us to notify customers of their exposure within five hours."

About Randori

At Randori , we Attack to Protect™. Recognized by Gartner & IDC as a leader in Offensive Security, the Randori Platform unifies Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) to provide enterprises the visibility, actionable insights and validation to proactively prevent breaches. Customers like VMWare, Greenhill Inc, FirstBank, NOV, Lionbridge and many more, trust the Randori platform, which was designed by the world's foremost offensive security practitioners at nation-state levels. Discover what's exposed on your attack surface today at randori.com and get the latest insights by following Randori on Twitter and LinkedIn .

