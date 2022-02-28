Social Crypto trading exchange MoonXBT gains groundswell support among traders

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency trading might not be a novel concept for most people. For many onlookers who also want a slice of the pie, they can get started with social trading platform like MoonXBT, a newbie friendly exchange to begin with. George Lee, COO of MoonXBT said recently, "MoonXBT would soon launch a new, upgraded forum in the coming April to provide better, deeper and wider socializing experience to its users."

As a young exchange founded in 2021, MoonXBT is thriving in the global marketplace with its social trading and copy trading new features. George Lee, COO of MoonXBT, says the "MoonXBT presents itself as a social trading platform not just by name but with substance." He believes that interconnectivity can be used to drive innovation and creativity.

To meet this goal, MoonXBT provides a community for traders, with three major functions, namely to share opinions, join trading battles and be ranked.

In MoonXBT's interface, users can log onto the forum to chat, follow and learn from other cryptonauts, especially successful traders before rushing into an unknown war under-equipped. Learning from the best ones can quickly allow new beginners to familiarize themselves with the crypto trading.

On the forum, traders can also ask trading questions and post comments to get interactions just like what people do before going to a job interview. New beginners can easily find their mentors, like-minded trading partners in the MoonXBT community.

MoonXBT also provides "Game List" function, in which users can create trading battles with other traders to spice up the trading. In this way, trading is not a lone-wolf game, but a battle with other users in the MoonXBT community. They can also view all the trading battles and select ones that they want to join, giving them move incentive while enjoying the trading profits.

The community will also have a ranking for traders to motivate them to trade more. For both beginners and professional traders, ranking also give them a clear picture of how well they do in the MoonXBT community in terms of crypto trading. The ranking also provide a pool of successful traders for beginners to do copy trading, as the platform also provides a one-click copy trading function. In this way, MoonXBT traders can copy the trading strategies of the professional ones and giving them upper hands in the trading journey, compared with other traders.

In an exciting move, the MoonXBT will launch a new, upgraded forum in April to provide better, deeper and wider socializing experience to its users, said George Lee,"We will invite renowned KOLs in the crypto industry from various countries and regions to the MoonXBT to diversify and enrich the community interaction in the exchange, thereby further encouraging our users to actively engage in the socialization," Lee said.

As part of its mission to provide refreshing socializing experience for its users, the exchange believes the key to a good user experience is a healthy ecosystem that comes with abundant information. The community created by the MoonXBT is such healthy ecosystem that keeps up with the times.

"By engaging KOLs, the MoonXBT has further extended its mission of socialization by giving full play of content creators' social influence," Lee said.

"MoonXBT users will be able to get instantly the opinions and insights of KOLs. With that, the users are in a better position to make their trading strategies. What's more, users can also find like-minded traders who follow the same KOLs in the community," he added.

In future, MoonXBT plans to roll out new features such as warrant trading, spot trading and perpetual contract, as well as trading of products relating to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and GameFi, a combination of gaming and finance. It will also release the decentralized exchange which is built on block-chain technology.

Novian, a user of MoonXBT express that＂we discuss many things every day, from trading to things that have nothing to do with trading. In fact, we are like family in the community.＂

With a healthy crypto trading community comes with good trading friends that could be lifelong. MoonXBT offers more than crypto trading, but a community on the virtual crypto trading world!

