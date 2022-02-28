Technology Strategies You Need to Support Your Workforce -- A Free OPEN MINDS Webinar, Sponsored By Netsmart

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, 2022 at 1:30 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Technology Strategies You Need to Support Your Workforce , courtesy of Netsmart. This event will showcase the tools and strategies that have enabled healthcare organizations to empower staff to be more efficient and resilient in the midst of challenge.

Attendees can expect to learn about the root causes of the workforce crisis and its impact on healthcare, how to reduce administrative burden and enable clinicians to practice at the top of their license, why a technology-enhanced business model is the best way to attract and retain top talent, and what type of technology is needed to drive them forward.

Join us to hear some of the industry's leading technology experts discuss how adopting a digital-first mindset can help you support and retain your workforce.

Our faculty for this event will be, Mike Dordick, Senior Vice President of Post-Acute Strategy for Netsmart and President of McBee; Peter Flick, Vice President and General Manager of Bells for Netsmart, formerly the CEO of Remarkable Health; Denny Morrison, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Advisor at Netsmart; and Danielle Ross, Vice President and Virtual Chief Information Officer at Netsmart.

Mike Dordick has more than 25 years' experience in health care financial, operational, and management consulting. Mike leads practices across the McBee care continuum to improve clinical outcomes, increase cash flow, and develop best practices in operations. Peter Flick is the current GM and Vice President of Bells, a part of Netsmart, which acquired Remarkable Health and Bells in 2021. Prior to the acquisition, Peter was the Founder and CEO of Remarkable Health, a Scottsdale-based software company for the behavioral health and human services industry. In 2021, the company launched Bells.ai, the first virtual clinical documentation assistant for the behavioral health and human services industry. Dr. Morrison assists the Netsmart clinical team in transforming clinical care in behavioral health by focusing on evidence-based practice, recovery- and research-based care, coordinated care planning, and the integration of behavioral and primary care. Danielle Ross' experience includes over 16 years of work in leadership and consulting roles within the behavioral healthcare system in the state of Virginia. Her experience encompasses both service delivery leadership in the intellectual and developmental disability, behavioral health, and addiction treatment communities as well as in roles as vice president and virtual chief information officer.

Don't miss Technology Strategies You Need to Support Your Workforce on March 9th at 1:30 pm ET. This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Netsmart. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com , call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog , LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube . Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation , which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Contact: Jason Lippnan, OPEN MINDS, at jlippnan@openminds.com

