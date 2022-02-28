USI Partnered with More Than 650 Organizations Nationwide to Ensure that Families are Stable and Thriving

ST LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the stresses and risks to residents of marginalized communities brought on by COVID-19, Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI), implemented programs and initiatives this past year that staved off evictions, increased access to healthcare, and devised strategies to disrupt racial inequality in revitalizing communities. The USI Impact report was released today.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many in the communities served by USI lost their jobs, were unable to work, or were forced to stay home with young children whose schools and daycare facilities were closed or unsafe. Their housing was at risk," President Esther Shin wrote in USI's annual impact report.

Provided family support services to nearly 8,000 families nationwide.

Secured nearly $7 million to support those who were threatened with losing their place of residence in the wake of the end of the federal moratorium on evictions.

Announced the expansion of its Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) Community of Practice.

Worked with more than 650 partners across the country to ensure that families are stable and thriving.

Worked with CVS pharmacies to provide vaccinations in mobile pop-up clinics within local Black and Hispanic communities whose residents did not have equitable access to such preventive measures.

Used urban farming as a strategy to improve both food security and mental health for residents.

USI also helped make sure that its own employees, working daily in disadvantaged communities, received the care and support they needed. Changes included increased paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave, "mental health days," and a wellness program.

"These efforts and more were designed to help those in USI communities and the employees who are there every day to bring about positive change," Shin said.

Together, with our partners, we stand boldly to promote equity in the communities we serve and to ensure that individuals and families are safe, supported, and able to thrive," she added. "We welcome innovation, creativity, and collaboration to upend the harmful systems that have marginalized communities of color for far too long."

Founded in 1978, USI is a national nonprofit leader with extensive experience in developing and implementing people-centered strategies in communities that are undergoing comprehensive physical revitalization. USI partners in 38 communities in 22 cities/territories while working with community partners to develop economic opportunities, cradle-to-college/career success, high quality health services and a range of comprehensive service supports.

USI is an organization of color led by people of color seeking equitable results for children and families www.urbanstrategiesinc.org.

