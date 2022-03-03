Federated Hermes, Inc.'s CEO to participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference

PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that President and CEO J. Christopher Donahue is scheduled to participate in a virtual moderated discussion at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference from approximately 1:20 to 1:50 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedHermes.com. To listen to the live presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section of the website and the Analyst Information tab at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available on this site for seven days.

