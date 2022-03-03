Poly Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, today announced that it will participate in the following event with the financial community.

Poly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Poly) (PRNewswire)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 8, 2022

Fireside Chat

3:35pm PT / 6:35pm ET

Dave Shull, Poly President & CEO

A live audio webcast of this event will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mike Iburg Edie Kissko Vice President, Investor Relation Vice President, Communications (831) 458-7533 (213) 369-3719

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.