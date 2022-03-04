UKRANIAN CULTURAL CENTER OF NEW ENGLAND TO HOLD "STAND WITH UKRAINE" EVENT IN BOSTON THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022

UKRANIAN CULTURAL CENTER OF NEW ENGLAND TO HOLD "STAND WITH UKRAINE" EVENT IN BOSTON THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022

BOSTON , March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, March 6, 2022, The Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England will hold a "Stand with Ukraine" campaign to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Approximately one thousand people are expected to come to peacefully express solidarity with Ukraine and condemn Putin's invasion.

We would like to invite the public to join "Stand with Ukraine" during any of the following events:

10:00 a.m. – Holy Eucharist and Prayer for Peace in Ukraine at Trinity Church Boston (entrance from Copley Square)

11:30 a.m. – Peace March for Ukraine from Copley Square to Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common

12:30 p.m. – Rally at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common

The event is organized by the Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England with the help of the local Ukrainian community and students. The goals of the event are to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine, raise awareness of their courageous fight, and raise funds for millions of suffering civilians.

For more information go to: https://fb.me/e/1lv7phuG9 or contact Ivanka Roberts at info@uccn.org

View original content:

SOURCE Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England