TIAA Named Official Retirement Partner for the NBA's Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS and NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA and the National Basketball Association's Dallas Mavericks are proud to announce that TIAA will serve as the official retirement partner of the team, as well as a charter partner of Mavs Take ACTION!.

(PRNewsfoto/TIAA) (PRNewswire)

TIAA will serve as the official retirement partner for the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

"TIAA is proud to team up with the Mavericks to make a difference and be the change in the DFW community," said Stephen Tisdalle, Chief Brand & Demand Generation Officer. "Just like on the court, teamwork is key to making real and lasting change for social justice and racial equity."

"We are excited to partner with TIAA on many fronts, including Mavs Take ACTION! and raising awareness for the importance of equality for women in sports," said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. "Economic security for all is important to us and we appreciate partners who join us in wanting to make a difference in the community."

For more than 100 years, TIAA has helped clients prepare for retirement and a secure financial future. With the new four-year partnership, the company will reach a new, passionate audience to help even more people secure their retirement income.

TIAA will also serve as a charter partner of the team's advocacy and action arm, Mavs Take ACTION!, teaming up to make the local community a more equitable and just place to work and live. The partnership will provide even more opportunity for Dallas-based TIAA associates to be the change in their community.

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021)2.

1 As of Dec. 31, 2020. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021. 2 As of December 31, 2021 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,375 trillion.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2022 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

2065593

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIAA