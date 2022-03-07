Welcome Group Acquires Pearland Office/Industrial Facility, Adjacent Five-Acre Property

HOUSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Group, the single-tenant real estate developer of manufacturing, lab, warehouse and distribution facilities now with a growing portfolio of more than 130 industrial properties, has acquired an office/industrial facility and five adjacent acres at 3250 South Sam Houston Parkway East in the city of Pearland.

Located on Beltway 8 South, the 11.4-acre tract is less than a mile east of Texas 288. Welcome Group's newest acquisition is a single-tenant, 44,800 square-foot facility housing 31,400 square feet of warehouse space, 12,800 square feet of office space and 600 square feet of lab space. Built in 1999, the now-vacant, two-story building currently is being readied for a future tenant.

The firm also acquired an adjacent five-acre property suitable for a future 80,000 square-foot industrial building. This location provides easy access to other Houston freeways including 288, I-45 and Highway 59.

"Accessibility to Houston freeways from Texas 288 has always made Pearland an attractive market for industrial properties," notes Welcome Wilson, Jr., president and CEO of Welcome Group. "This will be our tenth property in the area and there's certainly no sign of our presence there slowing down."

The Seller was represented by John Ferruzzo of Transwestern. Welcome Group was represented by Ryan Wasaff and John Wilson of Welcome Realty Advisors.

Welcome Group owns a diverse portfolio of more than 130 industrial properties spanning more than 6 ½ million square feet. Tenants range from Fortune 500 companies to emerging entrepreneurial ventures in manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, warehouse and distribution, and other operations.

About Welcome Group

Welcome Group is a leader in the development and ownership of single-tenant industrial facilities for some of the world's most respected names in business and currently owns over six million square-feet in Texas and the southeast U.S. The company also offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms and is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and the southeast United States. For more information visit welcomegroup.com.

