HAUS LABORATORIES CONTINUES GROWTH BUILDING MOMENTUM FOR "CHAPTER 2" - HARNESSING 40+ BEAUTY & RETAIL VETERANS, 4 NEW VPS

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga is pleased to announce the second chapter for the brand, focused on its people, powered by innovation, led by beauty veterans, and driven by kindness. The net results are a NEW "Haus" - a 2.0 - with 20+ new team members, 4 newly rebuilt departments (product development, packaging, marketing, creative), 4 new Vice Presidents, 2 new Sr Directors, and 40+ plus employees ALL with deep and wide expertise in beauty, retail and innovation.

The team's work is already evident – as seen in several recently received high-profile awards and accolades from beauty and fashion press, as well as continued product sell outs for new and core items.

Kelly Coller, Haus Labs CMO, shared, "At Haus, we are a small and mighty independent startup establishing a new way to build beauty brands, from the inside out. We've got people with Big Hearts AND Big Ideas. Having beauty and retail expertise is cost-of-entry and we have it in spades. But it is who and how you build brands with, that matters. Positivity, a sense of humor, strategy, and designing an ego-free environment is what we have collectively created. The new team, along with our founding veterans, have a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience building global top 10 beauty brands online and with the world's best beauty retailers."

Gloria Ryu, SVP Product & Innovation, added, "I am thrilled to take Haus Labs into a new chapter, leading with innovation and bringing groundbreaking products, formulations, and packaging to the forefront. With our Founder, we are collectively building a beautiful new future and when the time is right, we will share our new vision with the world."

The newly announced Haus Laboratories Vice Presidents and Sr Directors include:

Susan Bates , VP of Package Development (formerly H20+, SHARPS, Prada Beauty, Bliss).

Angela "AK" Kongelbak, VP of Creative (formerly of ITEM Beauty by Addison Rae , Tresluce Beauty by Becky G, Kat Von D Beauty and BareMinerals/Buxom).

Irene Seferian , VP of Product Marketing and Education (formerly of Kat Von D / KVD Beauty, Pravana and SEPHORA).

Dave Marchi , VP of PR and Partnerships (formerly of Mattel and Sanrio, including leading successful Hello Kitty beauty collaborations with SEPHORA, MAC, and ColourPop).

Kongelbak, Seferian and Marchi report to Chief Marketing Officer, Kelly Coller (formerly of Kat von D Beauty, NYX Cosmetics and SEPHORA Originals brands, such as Marc Jacobs Beauty and Hello Kitty Beauty, among others).

The new VPs and team members join existing Haus digital leaders Molly Rosenman (VP of Digital), Hari Ranganathan (VP of Growth) and their teams, new-to-Haus global beauty veterans and disrupters Gloria Ryu (SVP of Product and Innovation) and Kelly Coller (CMO) along with founding c-suite leaders, Ashumi Shippee (CFO - x Hatch Beauty and Violet Grey) and Ben Jones (CEO - co-founder of Haus and formerly of The Honest Company and Zynga).

Launched by artist and creative visionary Lady Gaga, Haus Laboratories is a global, digitally-native makeup brand that celebrates art, color, and self-love – believing that beauty is how you see yourself (not how others see you). The brand's mission is to empower and uplift through makeup and in support of the Born This Way Foundation . From every purchase on HausLabs.com , $1 goes towards the organization which focuses on serving young communities to empower and promote kindness and mental health. Haus Labs is known for its iconic, unstoppable, long-wear eyeliners in liquid, micro-tip, kohl and gel pencils, their fan-favorite lipsticks, Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons, their award-winning, ultra-hydrating PhD Hybrid Lip Oils and durable, precise and award-winning The Edge Precision Brow Pencils. ALL products are Made with Kindness: 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Haus Laboratories makeup is sold exclusively at amazon.com and hauslabs.com . Our Haus, Your Rules.

