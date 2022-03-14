Source Beat the Binge, Statistics Show Most Women Have Disordered Eating - They Just Don't Know It

SANTA FE, N.M., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of over 4000 women conducted by UNC Chapel Hill revealed ominous results: a whopping three out of four women suffer from disordered eating. The sad truth, the study showed, is it's more likely for a woman to struggle with disordered eating than not.

Beat The Binge Founder and Creator Lydia Knight speaks to a group at a live event (PRNewswire)

Eating disorder expert, Lydia Knight, agrees. Knight, who has helped thousands find freedom from eating disorders—in addition to overcoming her own—is not surprised by the survey results. She stated, "Although disordered eating is common, many women don't realize that what they're struggling with is, in fact, disordered eating."

How might someone learn if they have disordered eating? According to the American Psychological Association signs of disordered eating can include:

Extreme dieting

Binging and purging

Social withdrawal

Emotional eating

Additionally, author Susan Haworth-Hoeppner, in her book Family, Culture, and Self in the Development of Eating Disorders, shares those symptoms of an eating disorder may include:

Hiding or sneaking food

Loss of control when binging

Feeling shame after binging

Avoiding situations with food

Excessive dieting

"Knowledge is power," according to Knight, "because once women learn that their eating is disordered, they can do something about it." Knight, who has interviewed over 5,000 women who self-reported disordered eating, shares her top three suggestions for finding freedom from disordered eating, "First, stop dieting. The National Institute of Health reports that dieting is the number one determiner of a new eating disorder, and we have found the same. Dieting has the opposite effect that most hope for. Second, share your experience with someone you trust. Sharing your story helps end the cycle of shame. Finally, find the right professional help."

Eating disorders are the norm in diverse groups of women. The UNC Chapel Hill survey also found that disordered eating is equally rampant across races, ethnicities and ages. Women in their 30's and 40's reported disordered eating just as often as teenagers. In order to solve the eating disorder epidemic, it's essential to understand that the problem is not simply one which teenage girls face.

About Beat The Binge

Beat The Binge, established in 2016, is on a mission to end eating disorders. The company donates a portion of its profits to charitable causes that create a better life for women and children around the world. Created by founder Lydia Knight – a certified health coach and Sacred Service Award recipient - Beat the Binge has helped over 1,000 people to end binge eating. For more information, visit Beat The Binge on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For additional information, visit https://www.lifewithlydia.com/.

CONTACT

Lydia Knight

info@LifeWithLydia.com

719-445-8529

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beat the Binge