Upper St. Clair, PA Ranked #10 in America for Affordability and Education. 12 Other Pennsylvania Cities Ranked in Top 100

Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Affordable Cities with Top Schools.

Dwellics analyzed financial and educational data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Considerations include taxes, average teacher salary, teacher to student ratio, number of blue-ribbon schools and the cost of childcare, housing and living index. Student proficiency in math, reading, and language arts was also taken into consideration.

Nationally, Pennsylvanian cities comprised of 13 of the Top 100 Most Affordable Cities with Top Schools, three cities of which made the top fifteen. The average state income tax of only 3.07% in Pennsylvania may have been a major factor in Pennsylvania scoring so well in the Top 100 in terms of affordability. The highest-ranking Pennsylvanian cities in the top 100 states for affordability and excellent schools include the following:

Upper St. Clair, PA (#10)

Hampton Township, PA (#14)

Kutz, PA (#15)

Mount Lebanon Township , PA (#27)

Allison Park, PA (#35)

East Whiteland Township , PA (#38)

East Marlborough Township , PA (#55)

Pine Township , PA (#66)

Lower Moreland Township , PA (#77)

Bethel Park, PA (#84)

Nether Providence Township , PA (#90)

McCandless Township, PA (#93)

Buckingham Township, PA (#98)

Cost of living continues to be a significant motivation driving the migration of American workers from major cities to smaller towns where the cost of living and property are generally lower, according to a recent study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace.

The data in this list reflects this reality; each of the thirteen Pennsylvania cities in the Top 100: Affordable Cities with Top Schools have a population of less than 35,000. Seven of the thirteen are in Allegheny County. The increasing availability of remote work, particularly since the outbreak of COVID-19, has left workers untethered to a particular location and has led to an unprecedented number of Americans considering relocation. Unsurprisingly, many of these workers have families and school-aged children who will be moving with them.

