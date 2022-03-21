Mike Tirico, Curtis Strange, Suzy Whaley and Steve Melnyk Join SiriusXM's Masters Broadcast Team

Tirico will be the audio play-by-play voice for the Tournament; Strange and Melnyk will be the analysts

Whaley joins Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek and John Maginnes on SiriusXM's team of on-course reporters

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that it has added several acclaimed voices to its broadcast team for the 2022 Masters Tournament, April 7-10.

Mike Tirico will be the lead play-by-play voice. World Golf Hall of Fame member Curtis Strange and Steve Melnyk, who combined have competed in more than two dozen Masters Tournaments, will be the analysts. Melnyk will be the lead analyst for the Thursday and Friday rounds. Strange will be the lead analyst for the Saturday and Sunday rounds. Suzy Whaley, a trailblazer in her career as a player, golf executive and instructor, joins the SiriusXM team and will serve as an on-course reporter. Whaley will also be the analyst for SiriusXM's live coverage of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, April 2.

Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson, Jason Sobel and Taylor Zarzour will all contribute to the SiriusXM broadcast across all four days of the Tournament as hosts and reporters.

SiriusXM produces and airs the exclusive national audio broadcasts of the Masters Tournament. SiriusXM's Masters week broadcasts will be available to listeners nationwide on the SiriusXM radios in their cars (channel 92) and on the SXM App.

"The Masters is always one of the most anticipated events on the sports calendar, annually capturing the attention of not only golf fans, but the wider population of sports fans everywhere," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome Mike, Curtis, Steve and Suzy to our exceptional team of voices, and we're proud to deliver our listeners a top-notch broadcast befitting such a special event."

Mike Tirico is one of the country's leading broadcasters. Over a career spanning three decades, he has hosted and called the biggest events in sports, including the Olympic Games, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, World Cup soccer and more. Since 1997 he has covered many of golf's major championships and has been hosting NBC's premier golf events since 2016.

"Over the last 25 years I have been fortunate to cover so many unforgettable Masters moments," said Tirico. "I am thrilled to reconnect with Curtis, Steve and the great team that has been assembled for the SiriusXM broadcast. It is always great to be at Augusta National and an honor to be a part of the Masters broadcast."

Curtis Strange competed in 20 Masters Tournaments throughout his Hall of Fame career. In 1976 he distinguished himself as the low-scoring amateur at Augusta National and would go on to finish in the top-10 at the Masters four times, including a runner-up finish in 1985. Strange won 29 professional events during his illustrious career, including 17 PGA Tour wins and back-to-back U.S. Open victories in 1988 and 1989. He led the PGA Tour in money winnings in 1985, 1987 and 1988, was voted Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America three times, represented the U.S. as a player on the Ryder Cup team five times and was Ryder Cup captain in 2002.

"The Masters is always a special week," said Strange. "I am honored to work again with my friend Mike Tirico and the rest of the SiriusXM golf team."

Following a distinguished amateur career, Steve Melnyk played professionally for over a decade and has been broadcasting golf for 40 years. In 1971 he was the low amateur at the Masters and the following year competed to a tie for 12th place at Augusta National after winning that year's Par 3 Contest.

"The Masters stands alone," said Melnyk. "It exemplifies all that is great about the sport, and continually works to make the game better for us all. Personally, I have been blessed to compete as a player, contribute as a broadcaster, be invited back each year as an Honorary Invitee, and now be a part of the SiriusXM team. It will be a treat to team up once again with Mike Tirico and Curtis Strange to bring fans coverage of this year's Tournament."

Suzy Whaley is recognized for her wide-ranging contributions to the game of golf. She played professionally on the LPGA Tour and in 2003 became the first woman in 58 years to qualify for a PGA Tour event. She would later become the first female officer and first female president for the PGA of America. She is also recognized as one of the top golf instructors in America.

"It's an honor to be a part of the broadcast team for the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Masters for SiriusXM," said Whaley. "As one of the most iconic events in women's golf and the highly anticipated first major championship of the year, I can't wait to share the experience with our listening audience."

Additional details of SiriusXM's coverage of Masters week events will be announced prior to the Tournament.

