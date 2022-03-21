S&P Global's President and CEO, Douglas L. Peterson Publishes Open Letter on ESG Scores, Disclosure and Transparency

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), has published an open letter entitled, " Transparency and Impact: The Essential Principles of ESG ." Geared towards the financial markets, the open letter focuses on Mr. Peterson's opinions on ESG scores, and the importance of disclosures and transparency.

The letter is available on S&P Global's website and includes an opportunity for readers to submit their thoughts and comments, driving the conversation around ESG in the market forward. Mr. Peterson is also scheduled to appear on CNBC's ETF Edge, hosted by Bob Pisani, to speak on this topic from 12:35 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The interview will be webcast on CNBC's website.

