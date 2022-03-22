B2B Buyers Want Advanced Digital Commerce Options, Oro Report Shows

Expectations for B2B eCommerce have never been higher, according to survey of top procurement leaders

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital commerce space is booming — and B2B buyers are demanding more than ever from their suppliers' online solutions, according to a new report from eCommerce pioneer Oro, Inc. The 2022 B2B buyer report, Understanding & Adapting to Modern B2B Buyer Expectations , reveals important new insights into the needs of modern B2B procurement teams, and identifies key areas where suppliers can improve their online offerings to drive growth for their business.

The new report features important new market intelligence gleaned from a survey of 100 high-level business buyers and procurement professionals, and highlights significant new opportunities for suppliers in the B2B space. Among the key insights revealed in the report:

B2B buyers see digital as the future, with 81% expecting to make purchases online over the next 12 months.

Customers now prefer to buy online, with 64% favoring digital B2B channels over traditional methods.

Buyers are underwhelmed by current eCommerce offerings, with 74% calling sellers' solutions merely adequate, unimpressive, or unsatisfactory.

Buyers want more automation, with 30% saying their digital purchases still require significant manual work.

Nearly 40% see a lack of customization, localization, or personalization as major stumbling blocks.

With two-thirds of B2B organizations now operating an eCommerce channel, Oro's new report highlights the importance of digital platforms as companies seek to win new business and strengthen relationships with existing clients. But it also shows that there is still plenty of room for suppliers to level up their eCommerce offerings, and differentiate themselves with high-quality, fully featured digital tools and services.

"Digital commerce has never been more important for B2B sellers — but companies can't simply post their product catalog online and call it quits," says Yoav Kutner, co-founder and CEO of Oro. "Our report shows that B2B procurement teams are increasingly sophisticated and demanding, and that they expect their suppliers to deliver the same convenience and rich features they enjoy when shopping via B2C channels. For sellers, that's a big opportunity — because companies that find the right platform, and manage to meet or exceed their customers' expectations, will stand out from the pack."

Download Oro's 2022 B2B buyer report for free here to gain new insights into the challenges and opportunities facing B2B sellers in the eCommerce space.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

