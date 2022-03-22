BESTEX RESEARCH APPOINTS ANDREW WESTHEAD AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH

STAMFORD, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group, LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Andrew Westhead as Managing Director of Research.

"BestEx Research is committed to advancing algorithmic trading through a research-driven, systematic and quantitative approach to execution," said Hitesh Mittal, Founder and CEO. "In his new role, Andrew will help us continue to lead the industry in the development of high-performance multi-asset execution algos that significantly improve institutional investors' returns by reducing their execution costs. Andrew's hands-on research and algorithmic trading experience in futures, FX and equities at both systematic hedge funds and sell-side firms made him a perfect candidate for the role."

Among the largest contributors to high implicit trading costs is a lack of innovation in execution algorithms offered by most providers. The ability to innovate is among BestEx Research's strongest competitive advantages, and its distributed, collaborative team environment continues to attract the best and brightest talent from across the globe.

"I'm excited to be joining the dynamic, fast-growing team at BestEx Research," said Mr. Westhead. "I admire the firm's commitment to providing continually-advancing, highly customizable execution algorithms and analytics for clients across multiple asset classes, and I look forward to working with the team and our clients to deliver on that promise."

Mr. Westhead has more than 15 years of experience in the research, development, and deployment of execution algorithms with a particular focus in equities, futures, and FX. Prior to joining BestEx Research, he was the Director of Smart Execution at Graham Capital Management, a systematically focused hedge fund. Earlier in his career he spent more than 10 years in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Bank of America, leading the research and development of its futures execution algorithms and leading numerous projects to enhance its global equities algorithms, both for external clients and internal trading desks. He holds a PhD in Applied and Computational Mathematics from California Institute of Technology and a MSci in Mathematics from Imperial College London.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group, LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

