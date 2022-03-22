CardinalOps Sponsors SANS Webinar with Dr. Anton Chuvakin on "The Future of SIEM"

CardinalOps Sponsors SANS Webinar with Dr. Anton Chuvakin on "The Future of SIEM"

Recognized SIEM expert to describe best practices for reducing SIEM complexity and protecting a constantly expanding attack surface

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps, the threat coverage optimization company, today announced it is sponsoring an educational SANS webinar on "The Future of SIEM."

CardinalOps (PRNewswire)

Featuring Dr. Anton Chuvakin, the webinar will address best practices for addressing complexity in modern enterprise SIEM environments, driven by:

Constantly expanding attack surfaces

Massive increases in log data from new and diverse sources

The evolving threat landscape

Need to address dynamic business requirements such as cloud transformation

Challenges in managing SIEMs with limited staff

Now at Google, Dr. Chuvakin is a recognized SIEM expert and former Gartner Research VP and Distinguished Analyst. He recently celebrated 20 years of experience in architecting, deploying, maintaining, and tuning SIEMs.

Anton will be joined by Yair Manor, CTO and co-founder of CardinalOps. Yair will describe data collected from real-world SIEM deployments showing common challenges in developing and maintaining effective use cases and detection coverage for enterprise environments.

WHAT: SANS webinar on "The Future of SIEM," featuring AntonChuvakin WHEN: Thursday, March 31 at 3:30pm ET REGISTER: SANS website (you must create a free account to register)

About CardinalOps

CardinalOps brings AI-powered analytics enabling SecOps teams to stay ahead of constant change in their infrastructures and adversary techniques. By continuously recommending the latest best practice rules in the native query language of widely-used SIEM/XDRs (Splunk, Sentinel, QRadar, etc.) – mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and customized to business priorities –CardinalOps' SaaS platform empowers SOC personnel to close the riskiest detection coverage gaps that leave their organizations exposed.

Founded in early 2020, CardinalOps is led by serial entrepreneurs whose previous companies were acquired by Palo Alto Networks, HP, Microsoft Security, IBM Security, and others. The company's advisory board includes Anton Chuvakin, recognized SIEM expert and former Gartner Research VP and Distinguished Analyst (now at Google); Dan Burns, former Optiv CEO and founder of Accuvant; and Randy Watkins, CTO of Critical Start.

Contact

John Kruezer

Lumina PR

jkreuzer@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CardinalOps