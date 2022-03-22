Cody Rigsby to Detail His "Work Hard, Play Hard" Philosophy in NAB Show Main Stage Session

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media star and fitness instructor Cody Rigsby will discuss his focus on making exercise fun and Peloton's impact on the multi-billion-dollar fitness industry during an NAB Show Main Stage session titled "You're Doing Great, Boo: In Conversation With Peloton's Cody Rigsby" on Tuesday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nev.

NAB Show logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Broadcasters) (PRNewswire)

Rigsby captivates the attention of millions with his inspirational routines and humorous opinions during his classes as a Peloton instructor. Rigsby reminds everyone in his classes to push themselves but have a good time doing it. His dedication to helping everyone feel at ease has attracted over 120,000 devoted Peloton members to his #BooCrew and more than 1.5 million followers on social media platforms.

After moving to New York for an internship program at the Broadway Dance Center, Rigsby worked as a professional dancer on projects for Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Victoria's Secret, ELLE Magazine, "Saturday Night Live" and more. Rigsby was paired with professional dancer Cheryl Burke on the 30th season of "Dancing with the Stars," where he finished in third place.

Rigsby has also been the face of major brands such as Adidas, Capital One, Chobani, Therabody, Chipotle and more. He has been featured in Los Angeles Times, "Good Morning America," The Washington Post, Vogue, "The Today Show," GQ and Forbes.

