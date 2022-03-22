The Corporate Citizenship Project Critiques ISS's ESG; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Performance in 24/7 Wall Street Op-Ed

The Iowa- based think-tank released an op-ed in 24/7 Wall Street this week criticizing the record of Institutional Shareholder Services on Environmental, Social, Governance issues and the proxy advisor's apparent lack of executive diversity

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project (www.CorporateCitizenshipProject.com), a think-tank focused on a data-driven approach to corporate governance issues, released an op-ed in 24/7 Wall Street critiquing Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and its performance on ESG. Additionally, the op-ed reiterated earlier concerns that ISS and its parent companies---Genstar Capital and Deutsche Boerse---appear to have all-white management teams which belies their stated focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Ghada Salahuddin, President & CEO of The Corporate Citizenship Project issued the following statement:

"The Corporate Citizenship Project believes that ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion must be intrinsically motivated not forced extrinsically on companies. ISS's seeming failure to live up to their own diversity standards is a clear illustration that arbitrary standards are ill-fated. Moreover, the vicious Russian assault in Ukraine shows the flaws in ISS's excessive push on ESG which hurts domestic energy producers and jobs while increasing Americans' prices at the pumps. ISS executives need to get out of their Wall Street and DC bubbles and focus on what really matters."

