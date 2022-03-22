Cribl Expands the Scope of Observability with the Introduction of Cribl Edge

Cribl continues its rapid momentum, broadening its suite of products to provide organizations greater choice and control over observability data

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl, a leader in enabling open observability, today unveiled Cribl Edge, a next-generation agent that allows organizations to auto-discover and centrally control mission-critical telemetry data for incorporation into analytics systems. Cribl is adding Edge to accompany Cribl Stream, the industry-leading observability pipeline formerly known as LogStream. The combination of these solutions creates a massively distributed, scalable, and open observability infrastructure that offers radical choice and control over all observability data. By expanding the scope of observability to include highly distributed data sources, Cribl delivers unprecedented insight into digital business applications, enhances customer experience, and increases the detection and mitigation capabilities of advanced security analytics.

Traditional edge collection agents require developers to anticipate telemetry requirements. They limit the power of observability solutions by forcing IT and security operations teams to narrow the scope of their collection, or to leave out edge data entirely due to the sheer volume of data generated at the edge. By distributing Cribl's observability pipeline technology all the way to the edge, and adding the ability to centrally manage and auto-discover telemetry, Cribl Edge alleviates the need for developers to anticipate data collection requirements. And, in an industry first, Cribl Edge enables operations teams to discover relevant telemetry hidden in unknown and legacy applications that have limited tooling. Cribl is also releasing version 1.0 of a key innovation used in the development of Cribl Edge — the ability to interrogate applications and discover how they work — to the open source community as AppScope v1.0.

Enterprises are dealing with a deluge of observability data across both IT and security business cases. Worldwide, data is increasing at a 23% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), per IDC. In five years, organizations will be dealing with nearly three times the amount of data they have today being generated by a growing diversity of data sources, from datacenter to cloud to edge computing.

"Vendors want customers to believe that there is a center of data gravity where log and metric data must go before you gain a true picture of business and security operations. But this isn't true unless you're racking and stacking servers in data centers like we were in 2007," stated Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cribl. "We're in an age of spinning up compute resources in a variety of forms at the click of a button in multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Cribl Edge and Cribl Stream create a centrally managed, massively distributed system that shatters the idea of data gravity and instead enables organizations to discover and operate on data before shipping it, opening vastly more data to analysis and increasing the scope of observability."

Developed along with Cribl Edge, Cribl is also releasing AppScope v1.0, providing operations teams with the ability to add dynamic instrumentation to applications at runtime, diagnose performance problems, observe application behavior, and collect instrumentation data as events and metrics.

Cribl Edge and AppScope 1.0 are available immediately. AppScope is available to developers at AppScope.dev , and is licensed under the open source Apache 2.0 license.

"Observability technologies have become a top priority as companies adopt and expand their digital offerings, benefiting security, performance management, and overall visibility into complex environments. As companies have modernized their core, they often overlook what's happening at the edge. Cribl Edge simplifies operations at the edge and reduces the cost of observability at scale, providing the desired acceleration for security, operations, and business stakeholders," said Scott Sinclair, practice director at ESG.

"Cribl Stream has become an integral part of our logging and observability platforms, giving us the telemetry to deliver better business outcomes," explained Steve Wojciechowski, IT vice president, Enterprise Holdings. "The easy-to-use interface allows our engineers to easily route, enrich and trim data from our sources before we send it to multiple destinations. Cribl Stream adds to our agility and accuracy to ensure uptime and an optimal customer experience."

