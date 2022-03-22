Dstillery joins the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C)

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the custom audience solutions company, today announced it has joined as an official member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the international standards organization that helps shape the future of the web.

W3C is an international community where members, staff and the public work together to develop web technology solutions and shape the future of the web. By creating technical standards such as HTML and CSS, W3C has been instrumental in working toward accessibility, security and privacy. Member organizations help drive the direction of core web technology, work toward a framework of technological ethics and exchange ideas with industry and research leaders.

As a member, Dstillery joins the ranks of some of the most innovative advertising partners in the world including Apple, Google and Microsoft.

"Joining W3C allows us to work more directly with leading companies on the web," said Evan Hills, Dstillery's Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy. "Collaborating with and sharing our expertise with other members gives us the opportunity to further shape the future of the web and, more specifically, the relationship between individual web users and the businesses interacting with them. We're proud to support W3C in facilitating strategic discussions about what the future of the web holds, as we continue to empower the world's top brands and agencies to reach their best customers."

As a member of this international organization, Dstillery will be able to better engage with the broader web community on the future of internet privacy while continuing to play a leading role in future audience solutions and advertising technologies.

About Dstillery

Dstillery, the custom audience solutions company, empowers brands and agencies to reach their best customers across the programmatic web. Backed by our award-winning data science, Dstillery has earned 16 patents for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable solutions. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI, is a privacy-by-design behavioral targeting solution that performs on par with cookies — without user tracking. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best audiences for your brand. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About the World Wide Web Consortium

The mission of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is to lead the web to its full potential by creating technical standards and guidelines to ensure that the web remains open, accessible, and interoperable for everyone around the globe. W3C well-known standards HTML and CSS are the foundational technologies upon which websites are built. W3C works on ensuring that all foundational Web technologies meet the needs of civil society, in areas such as accessibility, internationalization, security, and privacy. W3C also provides the standards that undergird the infrastructure for modern businesses leveraging the Web in areas such as entertainment, communications, digital publishing, and financial services. That work is created in the open, provided for free and under the groundbreaking W3C Patent Policy.

W3C's vision for "One Web" brings together thousands of dedicated technologists representing more than 400 member organizations and dozens of industry sectors. W3C is jointly hosted by the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL) in the United States, the European Research Consortium for Informatics and Mathematics (ERCIM) based in France, Keio University in Japan and Beihang University in China. For more information see https://www.w3.org/ .

