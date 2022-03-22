Fictiv Responds to Shenzhen Lockdown

Fictiv's Elastic Supply Chain stretching again with world events

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv is a manufacturing solutions company that operates a globally connected digital manufacturing ecosystem (DME) – which helps ensure high-speed delivery of on-demand custom mechanical parts to organizations looking to accelerate new product development efforts. This past week, in response to a COVID-19 related temporary lockdown in Shenzhen, China, Fictiv utilized its ecosystem failover capabilities to successfully transition its customers' affected workloads, wherever possible, into other regions of Asia and the US, to reduce or eliminate impact to customer orders.

"Events like these prove the power and economic impact of elastic, cloud-based manufacturing networks like Fictiv," said Dave Evans, Fictiv CEO and Co-founder. "To get products to market on time and meet financial targets, product manufacturing leaders must make a decisive shift away from legacy manufacturing workflows."

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Fictiv's "boots on the ground" team in Guangzhou, China was notified that Fictiv's Shenzhen-based Manufacturing Partners would be shut down until at least March 20, 2022, due to COVID-19 related government lockdown orders resulting from outbreaks in the region. As restrictions continued to spread across the Pearl River Delta, Fictiv activated its failover systems and executed procedures similar to those it implemented in January of 2020, when COVID-19-related lockdowns impacted global supply chains, to mitigate or eliminate the business impact on its customers. Jean Olivieri, Chief Operating Officer, and her team moved numerous orders to new locations.

"If supply chain and engineering leaders are still wondering how to make meaningful progress to digitally transform their manufacturing operations, they need look no further than Fictiv," remarked Jean Olivieri, Fictiv's Chief Operating Officer. "I am proud of the speed and agility our teams and technology delivered for our customers in response to the Shenzhen disruption and am confident we are prepared for whatever comes next."

About Fictiv

Fictiv operates a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help teams accelerate new product innovation. Its quality-controlled ecosystem delivers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, a highly vetted and managed global partner network, and a team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv's operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv's portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last eight years, Fictiv has manufactured 18M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Fictiv