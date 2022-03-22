Flexential® Outlines Significant Platform Expansion to Address Unprecedented Growth

Unveils FlexAnywhere™ Portfolio of Customer-Driven Solutions for Hybrid IT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today outlined aggressive steps to continue its national platform expansion with plans to add 33MW of new sustainable data center development projects in 2022, more than double the rate of expansion compared to last year. Flexential anticipates that it will extend its national FlexAnywhere platform significantly, with the goal of offering customers over 220 MW and 3 million sq ft of capacity across 19 markets by year-end 2022.

Flexential's new Atlanta-Douglasville Data Center (PRNewswire)

The FlexAnywhere™ blueprints are designed to address key pain points CIOs face with ever-changing business challenges.

As the next milestone in its strategy, Flexential today revealed that it has started construction on the first phase of a new highly-sustainable data center in the strategic Atlanta, GA market. At full build out, Atlanta-Douglasville will offer over 150,000 sq ft of IT space and 22.5MW of power capacity and will be developed to the company's latest energy- and water-efficient Gen 5 design.

Flexential also today announced that it has completed construction of its largest ever development project. The 36MW Hillsboro 3 data center now offers customers in Portland access to 358,000 sq ft of space to meet continued high demand in this market. The national platform expansion also builds on recently announced projects in the Denver, CO and Dallas, TX markets.

New FlexAnywhere Solutions

To address the need for rapid deployment of critical infrastructure, the company also today outlined three new preconfigured blueprints that will help customers scale digital business. Developed based on extensive customer feedback from hundreds of real-life deployments, the solutions provide best practices for accelerating the deployment of hybrid IT solutions, improving infrastructure performance and reducing latency to public clouds, partners and customers.

"As we all reflect on the challenges of the past two years and look to the future to accommodate new realities, driving growth has never been a more complicated mission," said Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential. "Traditional playbooks will not suffice. Companies must reimagine what it takes to meet the needs of their teams and their end-users."

The three new FlexAnywhere blueprints are specifically designed to address the key pain points CIOs face in meeting ever-changing business challenges.

Providing Agility and Ability to Scale IT Infrastructure : to meet business requirements, services, tools and new business initiatives, with the ability to rapidly scale up or down resources, infrastructure and data center footprints according to demand. The solution addresses the challenge of aging IT infrastructure by helping CIOs develop short and long-term strategies to optimize costs and manage commitments.

Improving Application Performance and Reliability: to meet higher SLAs, application and network availability requirements and provide CIO-level visibility into critical infrastructure

Delivering Superior Network Performance and Interconnection: to improve response times and create predictable performance for distributed users, provide secure and reliable connectivity to core data centers, and improve network reliability to customers' cloud providers and business partners

Underpinning the new FlexAnywhere solution approach, Flexential will invest in adding further direct access to all major public cloud providers across its national private 100Gbps backbone in 2022. Through the Flexential Cloud Fabric, customers can reduce reliance on the public Internet for cloud connectivity and leverage a self-programmable portal to flex connections to providers such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. The Flexential Xperience Platform™ provides visibility, control and efficiency of customers' entire hybrid IT environment with Flexential by enabling monitoring and management of data centers and cloud deployments in one unified platform.

Sustainable Growth

In December 2021, Flexential unveiled the industry's largest asset-backed securitization and green bond issuance that aims to fuel the company's continued growth with USD 2.1B of new investment. The company issued the notes under its new Green Finance Framework, demonstrating Flexential's industry-leading commitment to aligning business growth and sustainability. All new data center projects supported through the Framework must demonstrate a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.4 or below, as well as zero water usage, to qualify for funding.

Customer and partner perspectives

"At the top of our list of criteria was reliability—our disaster recovery solution had to be available, with our data, ready to assume the primary role at a moment's notice. The solution had to be secure, sustainable, and routinely validated. Because we're a very transactional industry with a high rate of change in our data, we also needed the recovery time objectives and recovery point objectives to be as low as possible." - Eric Carpenter , CIO of GrayRobinson, a leading Florida -based legal firm.





"We're excited that Flexential is providing practical blueprints and support that will help our partners more rapidly address the pain points our joint customers face. The FlexAnywhere solutions provide a highly scalable approach that will allow our partners to deploy hybrid IT projects for our customers with headroom for future growth." – Shane McNamara , EVP of Operations and Engineering, AVANT





"We were able to lean on the Flexential team to manage our data securely—much of it potentially lifesaving to patients, both in and out of a pandemic—while we had all hands on deck with the COVID crisis."- Jeff Buda , VP and CIO, Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA.

FlexTalk: Flexibility in Hybrid IT

Join us for a special edition of FlexTalk, Tuesday, March 29th at 10AM MDT/12PM EDT, as Chris Downie, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Carolan, Chief Innovation Officer, discuss the task of balancing business recovery and fueling growth, all while maintaining flexibility in a permanent Hybrid IT world.

Additional resources



About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Marc Musgrove, marc.musgrove@flexential.com

Flexential's recently completed 36 MW Hillsboro 3 Data Center in Portland (PRNewswire)

New FlexAnywhere Platform Capabilities (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Flexential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flexential