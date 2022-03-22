Fuel Cycle Recognized on Two of Quirk's 10 Top Research Companies Lists

Fuel Cycle's placements showcase continued efforts to provide brands with actionable research

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced its placements on Quirk's 10 Top Advertising Research Companies 2022 and 10 Top Concept Research and Testing Companies 2022 lists for its research platform. The lists were published in Quirk's March/April 2022 issue.

The 10 Top Advertising Research Companies 2022 list highlights companies specializing in advertising research with proven tools and methodologies, such as choosing the right medium and targeting the correct consumers, that have boosted brands' ad effectiveness. The 10 Top Concept Research and Testing Companies 2022 list features companies that have demonstrated effective product development through recruitment services, package testing or survey programming.

"Actionable market research is the difference between success and failure for many brands," said Rick Kelly , chief product officer at Fuel Cycle . "Fuel Cycle's objective is to help brands move insights to action, with scalable, market-leading technology that automates much of the research process. Today's product developers and marketers need to move faster than ever before, and we appreciate the recognition that we do that."

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

