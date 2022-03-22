Hennessy Announces Latest $2.5MM Round of Unfinished Business Funding to Commemorate the NBA's 75th Anniversary

Hennessy Teams Up with NBA Legend Gary Payton to Spotlight 75 Small Businesses that are Making an Impact on their Communities through its 75 Moves That Start Movements Initiative

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac and Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, and USA Basketball, announced that it will award $2.5 million dollars, given in $7,500 awards to nearly 350 Black, Asian, and Latinx-owned small businesses across the country. These businesses, which have been disproportionality affected by the pandemic, will receive funding through Hennessy's Unfinished Business program, in partnership with the NBA and select NBA teams. In addition, Hennessy has teamed up with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, Gary Payton, who will, over the course of the rest of the season, help spotlight 75 Unfinished Business recipients that are making a heroic impact in their communities.

Hennessy, Official Spirt of the NBA (PRNewswire)

"The NBA has been at the forefront of culture for the past 75 years and truly embodies Hennessy's 'Never stop. Never settle.' ethos, driving the game's global influence and impacting communities around the world," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "We're honored to collaborate with the NBA to expand our long-term Unfinished Business initiative and work together to provide meaningful support and direct resources to small businesses that continue to define and shape the culture of local communities."

"Small businesses are critically important to the culture of their communities, but these business owners have faced so many barriers, particularly in recent years," said NBA legend Gary Payton. "I'm honored to partner with Hennessy to help address some of the systemic inequities our BIPOC small business owners face and showcase the impact these businesses have in their communities."

By working with the NBA, Hennessy is extending the reach of its Unfinished Business initiative, channeling invaluable support from the league, teams, and players. To date, over $5MM in funding has been distributed in conjunction with partner organizations including the Hispanic Federation, One Hundred Black Men, and the Asian American Business Development Center, to small businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by systemic inequality. In this round, a minimum of three eligible business will be selected within 100 miles of certain metropolitan regions.

Participating teams include:

Eastern Conference Western Conference · Atlanta Hawks · Dallas Mavericks · Charlotte Hornets · Denver Nuggets · Cleveland Cavaliers · Golden State Warriors · Detroit Pistons · Los Angeles Lakers · Indiana Pacers · Memphis Grizzlies · Milwaukee Bucks · Minnesota Timberwolves · Orlando Magic · New Orleans Pelicans · Philadelphia 76ers · Sacramento Kings · Washington Wizards



Applications are now open and will remain open for one week. Eligible small business owners can apply via https://www.hennessy.com/en-us/unfinished-business.

To learn more about Make Moves That Start Movements and Hennessy's Unfinished Business initiative, please visit Hennessy.com, Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages, and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial, and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2022 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY.

